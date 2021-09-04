There are 15 companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, each belonging to a particular race and class of characters. If you’re looking to recruit them to your party, then you’ve come to the right place as this guide focuses on providing you with the locations where you’ll recruit each companion in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
How to Recruit All Companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
Below is a list of all the companions in Pathfinders whom you’ll recruit in your party, along with their race, class and locations as to where you’ll encounter them.
Staunton Vhane
Class: Warpriest
Staunton Vhane belongs to the Dwarf race in Pathfinders. This companion is Reanimated after choosing the Lich Mythic Path. Alternatively, there’s another way to find them, and that is by choosing the Aeon Mythic Path.
Delamere
Class: Ranger
Delamere is an Undead race and are Reanimated at the Temple of the Good Hunt. Simply choose the Lich Mythic Path to make them your companion.
Finnean
Class: Talking Weapon
Finnean is a Talking Weapon companion and is recruited at Ancientries and Wonders Shop at Kenabres. You’ll find them as a part of the Stolen Moon quest.
Camellia
Class: Spirit Hunter
This Half Elf Companion can be found at Kanebres underground. Head straight to the Kanebres underground to recruit them.
Seelah
Class: Paladin
Seelah is a Human race whom you’ll encounter at the Kanebres underground. So, visit the Kanebres underground to recruit them.
Wenduag
Class: Fighter
A Mongrelman race in Pathfinder, Wenduag is a companion whom you’ll recruit at Kanebres underground.
Lann
Class: Zen Archer
Lann belongs to the Mongrelman race and can also be found at the Kanebres underground along with Camellia, Seelah and Wenduag
Greybor
Class: Slayer
This Dwarf race is encountered as a part of the Dragon Hunt quest. You’ll recruit them during the quest.
Nenio
Class: Scroll Savant
Nenio is from the Kitsune race. Though there’s no fixed location as to where you’ll find them but it’s noted that they’re mostly encountered randomly and after visiting the market square then returning to Defender’s Heart.
Regill
Class: Armiger/Hell Knight
Regill belongs to the Gnome race. This companion can be recruited during the Walking by Hell quest.
Sosiel
Class: Cleric
Our second Human race on the list, Sosiel. You’ll recruit this companion at Crusader’s Camp.
Daeran
Class: Oricale
An Aasimar race in Pathfinders, whom you’ll recruit at the Arendae Party House.
Woljif Jefto
Class: Eldritch Scoundrel
This Tiefling race in Pathfinders can be recruited at the basement of Defender’s Heart.
Ember
Class: Stigmatized Witch
Unlike Camellia, Ember is a full Elf race, and you’ll recruit her on one condition and that is to rescue her from the crusaders at the Market square location.
Arueshalae
Class: Espionage Expert
This brings us to our last companion on the list, Arueshalae. This Succubus can be added to your roster from Drezen prison. Simply unlock Azata path, complete the Desna Shrine at the Lost Bastion to recruit the companion.