There are 15 companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, each belonging to a particular race and class of characters. If you’re looking to recruit them to your party, then you’ve come to the right place as this guide focuses on providing you with the locations where you’ll recruit each companion in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

How to Recruit All Companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Below is a list of all the companions in Pathfinders whom you’ll recruit in your party, along with their race, class and locations as to where you’ll encounter them.

Staunton Vhane

Class: Warpriest

Staunton Vhane belongs to the Dwarf race in Pathfinders. This companion is Reanimated after choosing the Lich Mythic Path. Alternatively, there’s another way to find them, and that is by choosing the Aeon Mythic Path.

Delamere

Class: Ranger

Delamere is an Undead race and are Reanimated at the Temple of the Good Hunt. Simply choose the Lich Mythic Path to make them your companion.

Finnean

Class: Talking Weapon

Finnean is a Talking Weapon companion and is recruited at Ancientries and Wonders Shop at Kenabres. You’ll find them as a part of the Stolen Moon quest.

Camellia

Class: Spirit Hunter

This Half Elf Companion can be found at Kanebres underground. Head straight to the Kanebres underground to recruit them.

Seelah

Class: Paladin

Seelah is a Human race whom you’ll encounter at the Kanebres underground. So, visit the Kanebres underground to recruit them.

Wenduag

Class: Fighter

A Mongrelman race in Pathfinder, Wenduag is a companion whom you’ll recruit at Kanebres underground.

Lann

Class: Zen Archer

Lann belongs to the Mongrelman race and can also be found at the Kanebres underground along with Camellia, Seelah and Wenduag

Greybor

Class: Slayer

This Dwarf race is encountered as a part of the Dragon Hunt quest. You’ll recruit them during the quest.

Nenio

Class: Scroll Savant

Nenio is from the Kitsune race. Though there’s no fixed location as to where you’ll find them but it’s noted that they’re mostly encountered randomly and after visiting the market square then returning to Defender’s Heart.

Regill

Class: Armiger/Hell Knight

Regill belongs to the Gnome race. This companion can be recruited during the Walking by Hell quest.

Sosiel

Class: Cleric

Our second Human race on the list, Sosiel. You’ll recruit this companion at Crusader’s Camp.

Daeran

Class: Oricale

An Aasimar race in Pathfinders, whom you’ll recruit at the Arendae Party House.

Woljif Jefto

Class: Eldritch Scoundrel

This Tiefling race in Pathfinders can be recruited at the basement of Defender’s Heart.

Ember

Class: Stigmatized Witch

Unlike Camellia, Ember is a full Elf race, and you’ll recruit her on one condition and that is to rescue her from the crusaders at the Market square location.

Arueshalae

Class: Espionage Expert

This brings us to our last companion on the list, Arueshalae. This Succubus can be added to your roster from Drezen prison. Simply unlock Azata path, complete the Desna Shrine at the Lost Bastion to recruit the companion.