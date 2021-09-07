Arueshalae is one of the recruitable companions available to you in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. In this guide, we will be showing you how to recruit Arueshalae in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Recruit Arueshalae in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Each companion in Pathfinder WotR comes packed with their own dialogue, back story and special characteristics, and Arueshalae is no exception.

In this guide, we will walk you through recruiting her and some basic information you should know about her.

Quests

Visit Arueshalae in Prison

Borrowed Dreams

Dreams in Ruin

Time to Think

How To Recruit Arueshalae

You first encounter her in the Drezen Prison. To make her join you must unlock the Azata path and complete Desna Shrine in Lost Bastion.

This unlocks the option for her to meet you in Greengates, on ending the quest, Demon’s Heresy.

To recruit her earlier though there is also a secret way to summon her. In the lower area of the Lost Chapel there is a Desna altar. Placing three Desna items on it will summon her and allow you to recruit her.

One item is already on the altar. The second is on an enemy at the eastern edge of the map, and the last is found in a cave. All items look like feathers. After all three items are collected, play the right music:

Middle Right Left Middle Middle

And she will appear.

Stats

Her stating class is a Ranger-Espionage Expert. She is of the Succubus Race and her alignment is that of Chaotic Neutral. When she comes to you as a level one companion, she will have the following stats: