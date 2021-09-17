Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Amulets Guide

In this guide, we’ll let you know everything that you need to know about all the best amulets in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, from finding them to using them.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Amulets

Accessories in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous are more than just pieces of armor. They pump up your defensive stats, bonuses, and skills.

The accessory that armors your neck is an amulet. They’ll be rewarded to you upon the completion of a quest, or you can simply go ahead and purchase them from merchants.

If you’re running low on gold, you can even craft them yourself. Some of the amulets are dropped by your enemies and bosses at the end of a battle.

Nahyndrian Crystal

Nahyndrian Crystal weighs 1lb and is worth 12500 gold. There’s no info on where to find this amulet yet. However, if you manage to get your hands on it, you’ll get a +1 competence bonus on Knowledge (World) skill checks.

Amulet of Agile Fists

Found at Crusader’s Camp (Wilcer Garms) and Lost Chapel, this amulet weighs 1lb and can sell for 1000 gold.

The amulet comes in handy if the soldier wearing it has Weapon Finesse Feat.

In this scenario, your strength modifier will be replaced by a dexterity modifier, and you’ll be able to damage rolls. This stands for all unarmed and natural weapon attacks.

Amulet of Agile Fists +1

The +1 at the end of this amulet shows it brings greater rewards than the simple Amulet of Agile Fists. It weighs the same but sells for four times the price of a regular Amulet of Agile Fists.

This amulet will provide you with an additional +1 enhancement bonus while attacking the rolls with unarmed and natural weapons.

You’ll find this amulet in Drezen.

Amulet of Agile Fists +2

This Amulet of Agile Fists sells for 9 times the price of a basic Amulet of Agile Fists, and it’s found in Drezen (Jewelry Trader) and Lost Chapel.

Instead of a +1 enhancement bonus, while attacking the rolls, this amulet will give you a +2 enhancement bonus. The condition stands for both unarmed and natural modes of attack.

Amulet of Agile Fists +3

You can sell this Amulet for 16000 gold. It will reward you with a +3 enhancement bonus while attacking the rolls.

Amulet of Agile Fists +4

With Amulet of Agile Fists +4, you get the maximum enhancement bonus while attacking the roll, and that is +4.

It sells for 25000 gold. This makes it the most precious Amulet of Agile Fists in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Amulet of Apothecary

Located at Leper’s smile, this amulet weighs 1lb and gets you 2000 gold upon selling. And if you decide to keep it, it will get you a +4 morale bonus every time you save a throw against poison.

Amulet of Blackened Mirror

Amulet of Blackened Mirror is found in Crusader’s Camp. It sells for 2500 gold while weighing 1lb.

This amulet is useful while using hex. The DC of the saving throw against it will be increased by 1.

Amulet of Circulating Blood

This amulet would only fit the neck of a Bloodrager and comes in handy during the Bloodrage effect. It will grant you fast healing 5 while the Bloodrage effect lasts.

You can sell it for 10000 gold.

Amulet of Deep Roots

Amulet of Deep Roots provides +5 Natural Armor enhancement along with a +3 competence bonus. The first one is for the armor class and the latter one for AC while they’re fighting huge and bigger antagonists.

It sells for a staggering amount of 18750 gold.

Amulet of Devouring

This amulet is known for rewarding a player with temporary hit points for a minute when they finish an enemy. The points are proportional to the character’s level.

If you’re not interested in getting those additional hit points, you can sell it for 4750 gold.

Amulet of Epic Songs

It seems like this amulet will be taking you on a musical journey, but its name is quite misleading. However, if not a musical journey, it can provide you with 6 additional rounds of Bardic Performance per day.

This amulet can only unleash its potential if your character has the Bardic Performance class ability.

Amulet of Evil Doom

Amulet of Evil Doom grants you DR 10/ Good. It can be sold for 11250 gold.

Amulet of Four Elements

With this amulet, you’ll get an additional +1 damage for each die rolled upon casting fire, electricity, cold, or acid descriptor spell.

Amulet of Hidden Horrors

This amulet will speed up your invisibility spell and panic your opponent for 2 rounds (if you attack them while being invisible). Unless they pass a Will saving throw (DC 30).

Amulet of Imposing Physique

With this amulet, you’ll be able to get a +5 competence bonus on Athletics and Intimidate skill checks. It sells for 2500 gold.

Amulet of Inner Sight

If you’re looking to protect yourself from blindness and gaze attacks, then this amulet is the perfect choice for you. This amulet sells for 13750.

Amulet of Jousting

Amulet of Jousting can be found at Crusader’s Camp (Wilcer Garms), and it is useful during Knight’s Challenge. It’ll get you a +3 damage bonus against your opponent.

If you decide to sell it, it’ll get you 2500 gold.

Amulet of Mighty Fists +1

If you attack with natural and unarmed weapons, you’ll get +1 enhancement if you have Amulet of Mighty Fists +1 around your neck. Selling it would get you 1000 gold.

You’ll find this piece of accessory at Crusader’s Camp (Wilcer Garms) and Lost Chapel.

Amulet of Mighty Fists +2

If you attack with natural and unarmed weapons, you’ll get +2 enhancement if you have Amulet of Mighty Fists +2 around your neck. Selling it would get you 4000 gold.

You’ll find this piece of accessory at Drezen (Jewelry Trader).

Amulet of Mighty Fists +3

If you attack with natural and unarmed weapons, you’ll get +3 enhancement if you have Amulet of Mighty Fists +3 around your neck. Selling it would get you 9000 gold.

You’ll find this piece of accessory at Drezen (Jewelry Trader).

Amulet of Mighty Fists +4

If you attack with natural and unarmed weapons, you’ll get +4 enhancement if you have Amulet of Mighty Fists +1 around your neck. Selling it would get you 16000 gold.

Amulet of Mighty Fists +5

If you attack with natural and unarmed weapons, you’ll get +5 enhancement if you have Amulet of Mighty Fists +5 around your neck. Selling it would get you 25000 gold.

Amulet of Natural Armor +1

Using this amulet, you’ll get +1 natural armor enhancement if your character belongs to an armor class. This amulet is found at Defender’s Heart (Vissaliy Rathimus) and Shield Maze. It sells for 500 gold.

Amulet of Natural Armor +2

Using this amulet, you’ll get +2 natural armor enhancement if your character belongs to an armor class. This amulet is found at Drezen (Golden Golem), Gray Garrison (Jeslyn), and Gray Garrison. It sells for 2000 gold.

Amulet of Natural Armor +3

Using this amulet, you’ll get +3 natural armor enhancement if your character belongs to an armor class. This amulet is found at Drezen (Jewelry Trader) and Citadel Drezen. It sells for 4500 gold.

Amulet of Natural Armor +4

Using this amulet, you’ll get +4 natural armor enhancement if your character belongs to an armor class. It sells for 8000 gold.

Amulet of Natural Armor +5

Using this amulet, you’ll get +5 natural armor enhancement if your character belongs to an armor class. It sells for 12500 gold.

Amulet of Natural Armor +6

Using this amulet, you’ll get +6 natural armor enhancement if your character belongs to an armor class. It sells for 18750 gold.

Amulet of Ooze

Amulet of Ooze is only useful while casting a Grease spell. This will make the antagonists suffer from 1d6 per 2 caster levels of acid damage. But this is only possible if they don’t pass a Reflex saving throw.

This amulet sells for a hefty amount of 8500 gold.

Amulet of Quick Draw

If you’re wearing this amulet and attacking large and bigger enemies with ranged weapons +2 insight bonus. Other than that, you’ll get a +4 bonus on Initiative rolls.

Amulet of the Dying Wisdom

Wearing this amulet will make you lose -3 profane penalty to Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution. But aren’t amulets supposed to be beneficial? Well, while you lose some, you gain a +2 profane bonus to Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma.

You can sell it for 6000 gold.

Amulet of Time Trickery

You’ll get to cast Haste spell as a 5th level Wizard. However, this can only be done once per day. Selling this amulet will get you 1350 gold.

Amulet of Unforgiving Elements

This amulet will make your enemy duffer 2d6 damage of the corresponding element for three rounds.

This is only effective for elemental damage, and the enemy can protect themselves if they pass a Fortitude saving throw (DC 24).

Angel’s Heart

Your allies won’t have any damage reduction when they attack demons, and they’ll get a +1 bonus to AC. This is only possible after activating a 30 feat Aura.

This amulet can be sold for 25000 gold.

Aspect of the Asp

With this amulet, you’ll get +2 DC on poison spells, and your ray spells would be more damaging. Selling this amulet would get you 12000 gold.

Back Rank Assistance

This is useful with ranged weapon attacks only. You can make a ranged attack on an enemy within 30 feet if they initiate an attack of opportunity.

Beholder of Wind

While wearing this amulet, you won’t only be able to cast blessings of luck and resolve to spell twice per day but also get a +4 enhancement bonus to Dexterity. This is only possible if you’re a 3rd level cleric.

This amulet will sell for 4150 gold.

Bone Amulet

You’ll get a +4 bonus on saving throws against Illusion school spells. Other than that, you’ll get DR 10/bludgeoning for 3 rounds after killing an enemy.

The Bone Amulet is found in Underground Caves of Kenabres, and it sells for 11000 gold.

Burning Amulet

+4 to the wearer’s caster level would be added when you cast Burning Arc, Burning Hands, Controlled Fireball, Fire Snake, Fireball, Fire Storm, Flame Strike, Hellfire Ray, or Scorching Ray spell.

It sells for 8670 gold.

Charlatan’s Locket

This amulet makes the 0 level arcane spells become Empowered, Extended, Reach and Maximized. You can sell it for 6275 gold.

Charm of the Deep Waters

Deep waters don’t usually mean something good, but when it comes to amulets, they give you a +6 enhancement bonus to Constitution and a +5 deflection bonus to AC. Furthermore, this amulet sells 18750 gold.

Clockwork Pendent

This amulet will pump up your movement speed bonus by 10. Moreover, slow and haste spells last for longer periods of time.

This amulet can be sold for 4500 gold.

Deathly Arousal

This will help you last a little longer after receiving a finishing blow from the enemy. You’re hp will be restored by 50. You can trade this amulet for 10500 gold.

Ear Necklace

With this amulet, you’ll get a +10 competence bonus on Knowledge (World) and Knowledge (Arcana) skills.

Ear Necklace can be sold for 12500 gold.

Equilibrium

Wearing this amulet will stop you from receiving any damage from cold and fire. You’ll also get a +6 deflection bonus to AC.

Eye of the Storm

Casting an electricity descriptor spell will grant you a +1 caster level. You can sell this amulet for 1500 gold.

Francest’s Charming Voice

Once you have this amulet around your neck, your voice will be stronger and powerful than ever. If you don’t want a stronger voice, you can sell it for 25000 gold.

Francest’s Mighty Call

Power word spells become 150% stronger. It can be sold for 25000 gold.

Giantslayer’s Clasp

You’ll get a +2 dodge bonus to AC after wearing this amulet. You can sell it for 2250 gold.

Glass Amulet of Clarity

This amulet can be located at Drezen (Jewelry Trader). It gives you +2 DC for each throw that you save against mind-affecting abilities. For saving throws against mind-affecting and compulsion effects, you get +4 morale.

It can be sold for 6750 gold.

Golden Tongue

With this amulet, you’ll get +5 morale bonus. This holds true for all Persuasion skills. When you sell, it rewards you with 7375 gold.

Guardian of Life

This amulet is found at Defender’s Heart (Vissaliy Rathimus). It comes to play when you’re affected by a death ward spell. It will reward you with a +2 morale bonus to AC against undead creature attacks.

For targets that have 0 HP or less and a single-target cure wounds spell is used on them, they’ll be rewarded with HP that is equal to their number of Hit Dice.

Gyronna’s Amulet

You won’t only receive a Mirror Image spell but also a +5 insight bonus to AC. It can be sold for 36250 gold.

Half of the Pair

Found at Drezen (Arsinoe), this amulet brings benefits when two characters wear it at the same time and are standing 10 feet apart or less.

In this scenario, each of them will get a +2 circumstance bonus on attack rolls and a +2 circumstance bonus to AC.

The amulet is sold for 9500 gold.

Inner Virtue

If this amulet is around the neck of an 11th level Wizard, they can cast Overwhelming Presence once per day. Other than that, their Ki pool increased by 5.

You can sell it for 39800 gold.

Life Veil

With this amulet, you’ll get a +6 enhancement bonus to Constitution. You’ll also be able to cast cure serious wounds spell as a 5th level cleric. This can be done two times each day.

This is sold for 10780 gold.

Locket of Magic Missile Mastery

Magic missile and force missile spells can be cast quickly. This amulet is sold for 3775 gold.

Maya’s Charm

Spells from Enchantment and Illusion schools will have +2 DC. However, you’ll lose -2 penalty to death. It sells for 1500 gold.

Menace of Death

Menace of Death is beneficial when someone dies around you. They have to be within 10 feats of you. This will reward you with a haste spell effect for 2d3 rounds.

You can sell this amulet for 5000 gold.

Mesmerizing Necklace

The DC for enchantment school spells increment by 1. And if you’re a 1st level wizard, you can cast color spray.

This amulet will get you 375 gold when you sell it.

Nahyndrian League Collar

With this amulet, you’ll get a +4 natural armor enhancement bonus to Armor Class, +4 morale bonus on Reflex and Fortitude saving throws.

However, you’ll get a -4 penalty on Will saving throws.

Necklace of Eternal hunter

You’ll get a +2 bonus on attack rolls and a +4 bonus on damage rolls. This only applies against animals and magical beasts.

56450 gold is its selling price.

Perfect Pitch

They say that the perfect pitch never exists. However, in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, it does, and it gives you a +5 competence bonus on Perception skill checks.

While you’re wearing the Perfect Pitch amulet, you’ll also be immune to sonic damage. It can be sold for 10750 gold.

Reckless Vengeance

If an enemy dies within 30 feet of you, you’ll get two extra attacks. And this stands true for two rounds. On the other hand, you’ll also get a -4 penalty to AC.

River Fox’s Memento Pendant

You’ll get a +5 competence bonus on all Mobility and Trickery checks.

You’ll get to deal an additional 1d6 damage to all flanked opponents and deny your opponents’ Dexterity bonus as per Sneak Attack.

This damage is then further increased by 3d6 against targets that are not a part of combat. It can be sold for 22000 gold.

Riversong Amulet

This amulet will get you a +5 competence bonus for all Persuasion and Athletics skill checks. Furthermore, you’ll be able to resist electricity 20.

You can sell it for 5500 gold.

Sarzaksys Payza

You’ll stay immune to Necromancy school spells during Demonic Rage. It can be sold for 13750 gold.

Silver Tongue Amulet

You’ll get a +2 competence bonus on Persuasion skill checks. It can be sold for 375 gold.

The Binding of the Prince

This amulet can be thrown at an enemy, and that too 3 times a day. On failing a DC 24 Reflex saving throw, the enemy becomes ensnared by the chain.

The ensnared creature takes a -4 penalty to Dexterity and a -2 penalty to both AC and attack. It also takes 1d6 +5 bludgeoning damage each round.

This amulet is sold for 27500 gold.

The Heart of Ira

You don’t feel fatigued and exhaustion with this amulet. The amulet allows you to surround yourself with an aura of nothingness.

The enemies take 2d6 damage per round, and only if they succeed on a DC 17 Reflex saving throw can they avoid becoming fatigued.

16250 is its selling value.

The Narrow Path

You’ll get a +2 bonus to AC. However, you cannot remove this amulet unless you cast a remove curse.

Vellexia’s Magnifying Amulet

You’ll get a +5 natural armor enhancement bonus to Armor Class and a +2 bonus to the highest current ability score.

Voice of the Faceless

Upon casting an ear-piercing scream spell, the damage you deal is no longer limited to 5d6. It deals (1d6 + 1 per two caster levels) points of damage.

Characters who fail the saving throw against it become Dazed for two rounds instead of 1 round. The DC of all spells with sonic descriptor increases by 2.

Voracious Spirit

Killing blow gets you +10 temporary hit points, or +1 bonus to AC, or +1 bonus on Fortitude saving throws, or +1 bonus on Will saving throws.

It’s found at Crusader’s Camp.

Ward Master’s Amulet

All ward abilities and spells get you +1 AC, and they become extended.

Wind Breath

You get a +4 morale bonus to the wearer’s Initiative checks.

Xavorn’s Cross

You get to cast create undead once per day for 13 rounds. The DC to saving throws against this user’s Channel Negative Energy increases by 2.

Your Phylactery

You’ll get Deadly Magic ability and two additional uses if you already have Deadly Magic ability. If your health gets to zero, it’s fully replenished. However, this can only happen once per day.

This amulet is only worn by Lich. It sells for 25000 gold.