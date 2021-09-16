Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Spells Guide

Players can cast a lot of different spells in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. However, some are far more useful and effective than others. So, In this guide, we will tell you about some of the best spells available for you in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Spells

The spells cast by the players in Pathfinder: WotR largely depend on their Character’s bloodline and whether their selected class has access to a certain spell list or not.

If you find that you have access to the spells below, then definitely have them ready, as they are some of the best in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous’ vast array of magic!

Animate Dead

This spell will summon the 1d4+2 skeletal champions on the field for one round. It is a third-level spell in the game. This spell is more important than other summoning spells because of the simple action to cast. This can be a very useful defense line in the game.

Black Tentacles

Black Tentacles is a spell that will be available at level 4 of the game. This spell is even better than Acid pit and some other spells for destructive factors. It is just like a dramatic effect.

In this spell, black tentacles will come out from an area of 20 feet radius. You will be protected in this. The only disadvantage it has is it will damage your team as well as it doesn’t know who is a friend and who is an enemy.

So, you just have to make sure that no party member is in that range before casting this spell.

Mage Hand

One of the first spell players will be able to cast in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is Mage Hand. This spell is a part of the character creation process in the game.

This spell is a telekinesis spell and with this spell, players can move anything under 5 pounds of weight. But that thing has to be within 25 feet radius of the spell caster. This spell can be very useful to get the treasure from awkward locations and escaping from jails as well.

Share Memory

Share Memory is a spell that will be available in level 2 of the game. This spell will answer the question about dream fasting. This spell can’t be used in combat as for this the user have to be very close to someone so he can touch it.

This will not work without touching. But you can use this spell in other creative ways. You can share the caster memory with the target using this spell. You can show target one of his own memory by casting this spell. This spell is very useful during the interrogation to find out if someone is telling truth or not.

Protection from Chaos/Evil/Good/Law

This is a spell you will have at the very start of the game. This skill is available from level 1. Its also likely to be used more often than any other spell in the game. This spell gives you a very healthy bonus of +2 to armor class. You should grab this spell once it gets available.

Sentry Skull

Sentry is a level 2 spell in WotR. You can get this spell very early in the game just at level 2. This spell is a very good one and you will just need an onyx gem and some head of a humanoid creature that has died recently.

This means the head shouldn’t be of a creature who is died for more than 24 hours. You have to hang the head from something for the spell to work properly.

This spell will help the players in monitoring any suspicious activity within 30 feet radius. The head needs to be hung for the spell to work if the head is taken down the spell will not work and you will not know about any suspicious activity near you.

Acid Pit

Acid Pit is a level 4 spell in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. As you can see from the name this spell creates a pit of acid that can be used for different purposes.

You can not only destroy your enemies using that acid pit but also can protect your area. You can use the acid pit for blocking the way and protecting available items. This spell casting will need a drop of acid and a shovel.

Haste

It is a level 3 defensive spell that will boost a teammate’s power. For casting this spell you will need a bit of licorice so always have to keep it with you. This spell gives your target an offensive edge.

It not only speeds up the target it will give you a +1 bonus on the target’s attack rolls along with the+1 dodge bonus. So this is also a quite important spell to have in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Daze

Daze is a spell in Pathfinder: WotR that will put the target in a mental haze and they will not be able to perform any action and will not be able to perform any move. This spell is very important as it can protect you from a lot of enemies. You will have the power of disabling enemies and saving yourself from enemies’ attacks.