How to Unlock Lich Mythic Path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

If you’re looking to play as something more Evil in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, then we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we will be showing you how to unlock the Lich Mythic Path in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Lich Mythic Path

Pathfinder allows you to take control of a powerful Lich, after joining one of the mythic paths, who will accompany you throughout the rest of your journey. Unlocking the monstrosity to join your parade is fairly simple, however.

First and foremost, you’re going to want to get your hands on the Wand of Zacharius.

Wand Of Zacharius

The first step to getting the powerup is to find and return Zacharius’s wand back to him. To find the wand, we need to head to the Leper’s Smile. Don’t worry as you also visit this place as part of the main quest.

There is a small entrance near the area where you encounter the Yescavor Queen. This entrance leads to the undergrounds of Leper’s Smile. Once here, take the left path and fight your way to the end.

At the end of the path, there will be a chest and some strong wraiths. The catch here is that the wraiths keep respawning endlessly, and to stop them you need to interact with the chest as soon as you can.

On interaction, choosing the evil option will net you the wand.

How to Find Zacharius

Zacharius can be found in the basement of the Lost Chapel. Fight your way through the basement, and look for him in one of the side rooms. For a more accurate location refer to the map below.

Giving him the wand will make him promise to meet you in the future and unlock the Lich Mythic Path for you.

How to Turn into the Lich

To finally take up the Lich form, you will have to wait until you liberate Drezen, that is when the Lich Mythic Path can be unlocked and chosen by the players.