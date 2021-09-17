Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Rings Guide

This guide focuses on providing you with the locations and descriptions of the Best Rings in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. Equipping rings will give you much-needed stat boosts to carry you through difficult encounters.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Rings

Below we’ve arranged all the Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Rings. You can find them throughout the game by completing different quests, defeating certain enemies, and even from specific merchants in the game.

Arcane Signet

Found at Gray Garrison. This ring provides you the ability to cast magic missile spell thrice a day as a level three Wizard.

Conman’s Ring

Found at Defender’s Heart (Kyado), Crusader’s Camp. This ring provides you with an additional +5 competence bonus upon each Perception, as well as a Trickery skill check.

Dark Omen

Found at Defender’s Heart (Gemyl Hawkes). If you’re capable of casting spells on the spot, then this ring helps you cast: ray of enfeeblement, scare, ray of exhaustion, fear, and waves of fatigue.

However, you still need a spell slot of that particular level to cast a spell.

Enlivening Leadership

Found at Drezen (Jewelry Trader). This ring provides you with an additional +5 competence bonus along with a +1 morale bonus to your allies on all skill checks.

Flow of Water

Found at Shield Maze. Using this ring, you get an additional +1 bonus upon saving throws against spells that possess a cold descriptor. Also, you get an additional DC for each saving throw against those spells.

Icy Protector

Found at Defender’s Heart (Vissaliy Rathimus), Defender’s Heart. In case you have the Iceplant hex, this ring provides you with +2 natural armor bonus to AC. You also get cold resistance 10 for using this ring.

Merciless Shot

Found at Neathholm. This ring provides you with an additional +1 bonus when using Point Blank Shot.

Ravager of Dread

Found at Ivory Sanctum. This ring provides you with an additional +4 morale bonus against fear/confusion effects.

You’ll also be granted a +2 bonus on both saving throws and damage rolls in case you fail to save the throws against these effects.

Red Salamander

Found at Defender’s Heart (Kyado). If you’re capable of casting spells on the spot, then this ring helps you cast: fireball, controlled fireball, firesnake, hellfire ray, fire storm, and fiery body.

However, you still need a spell slot of that particular level to cast a spell.

Righteous Crusader’s Ring

Found at Underground Hideout. This ring provides you an additional use of your smite evil class ability once a day after resting.

Ring of Boreal Might

Found at Blackwing Library (Storyteller). If you’re capable of casting spells on the spot, then this ring helps you cast: ice storm, cone of cold, cold ice strike, ice body, polar ray, and polar midnight. However, you still need a spell slot of that particular level to cast a spell.

Ring of Chaotic Fascination

Found at Citadel Drezen. This ring provides you with protection along with a +2 bonus on saving throws against spells of the Enchantment school.

Ring of Deadly Swing

Found at midnight fane, the secret door at the back of deskari shrine. Using this ring you get an additional +5 competence bonus on Mobility checks. Also, it grants you with an additional +2 competence bonus on attack rolls.

Ring of Devastating Will

Found at Blackwater. This ring is also used for protection as it keeps you away from magical attacks with substantial willpower.

Ring of Protection +1

Found at Defender’s Heart (Vissaliy Rathimus), Shield Maze (Corrupted Mongrel Brute), Reliable Redoubt. This ring provides you with an additional +1 deflection bonus to AC.

Ring of Protection +2

Found at Crusader’s Camp (Wilcer Garms), Wintersun. This ring provides you with an additional +2 deflection bonus to AC.

Ring of Protection +3

Found at Drezen (Jewelry Trader). This ring provides you with an additional +3 deflection bonus to AC.

Ring of Protection +4

Found at Citadel Drezen. This ring provides you with an additional +4 deflection bonus to AC.

Ring of Pyromania

Found at Drezen (Arsinoe). Using this ring you can deal an additional 1d6 + 5 fire damage upon dealing fire damage from a spell. Additionally, you’ll get a +2 bonus to caster level checks.

Ring of Sacred Touch

Found at Ivory sanctum. Using this ring your attacks can deal an additional 1d6 holy damage upon using a touch attack against an adversary.

Additionally, if you heal a target using touch spell, that spell heals for an additional 1d6 healing points.

Ring of Sharp Strike

Found at Thieflings Hideout. With the help of this ring, your opponent receives a –1 penalty on attack rolls for the next round if you shoot him while he is busy in melee combat and hits.

Unholy Signet

Found at Gray Garrison. This ring provides you the ability to cast bane spell thrice a day as a Level three cleric.

Thiefling Ring

Found at Thieflings Hideout. This ring provides you an additional +2 competence bonus on Trickery and Stealth skill checks. The bonus may increase to +3 if you’re Tiefling.

Storyteller’s Ring

Found at Defender’s Heart. Using this ring, you’ll get an additional +1 luck bonus on each saving throws against fire-based effects.

Steady Finger

Found at Scrubland. A ring of protection that provides you with an additional +3 competence bonus on touch attack rolls.

Sigil of Destruction

Found at Traveling Skeletal Salesman (magic). Using this ring, you can double your kinetic blast’s threat range.