How To Craft Nails In Palworld

Nails are an essential building material that you will need in Palworld. You will need these to craft many important technologies like High-Quality Workbench, Weapons, etc. However, nails aren’t available as loot drops, and you must progress to level 10 before you can start making nails in Palworld.

After reaching this level, you must invest one Technology point to unlock the nails recipe. The other thing you need to unlock by investing Technology Points is Primitive Furnace. Build the furnace at your base close to the workbench with the help of Wood x20, Stone x50, and Flame Organs x3.

If you are having a problem finding items like Flame Organ, don’t worry. I will cover that below. Let’s jump to the step-by-step guide to making nails in Palworld.

1. Build the Primitive Furnace

The only item that can be difficult to find for building the Primitive Furnace is Flame Organs. You can get this item from Foxpark as a drop. Head to the location below or any other where you can find the Foxparks and capture them.

Once you have the Flame Organ, you can use it to build the Primitive Furnace and then move to the second step in crafting nails.

2. Mine Ore

To mine the Ore in Palworld, you can visit different areas and dungeons. If you are having trouble, head to the dungeon, whose location is on the map below.

It is right next to the beach and pretty easy to find. Enter it and move forward, and you will see black rocks. Hit these rocks with your Pickaxe, and you will notice you are collecting the Ore. You can also automate this process if you have some Pal with mining skills in Palworld.

3. Use Primitive Furnace to get Ingots

After collecting the Ore, you only need to insert it into the furnace you built earlier. Use the Foxpark you capture to get the Flame Organ or any other Kindling Pal to smelt the Ores into Ingots. With Ingots ready, you can move to the last step of getting nails in Palworld.

4. Craft Nails on any Workbench

You can select any workbench for crafting nails in Palworld. A high-quality workbench will speed up the process, but you can go with any.

After selecting the workbench, select the quantity of Ingots you want to spend crafting nails. One Ingot will craft two nails so you can choose per your needs. If you want to speed up this whole process, you can take the help of your Pals and make an Ore farm where the process will be automated, and all you will have to do is make nails whenever you need them.