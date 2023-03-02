Octopath Traveler 2 General Rou Boss Guide

General Rou is a boss that you will be facing in Chapter 3 of Octopath Traveler 2. He is known as the Wild Bull of Kul as well. He is a vicious fighter who is extremely loyal to the Majesty “Mugen” even if it means inflicting pain on the town’s people of Ku.

This General will pose a threat as he will not be persuaded with peaceful words as his allegiance lies towards the crown only. Once you defeat this boss you will receive the “Fortifying Nut (L)” as well. Henceforth, you should be prepared to face the General Rou Boss Fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

General Rou location

In Chapter 3, General Rou will be first seen conversing with Captain Ritsu. He will assign him with delivering some weapons for the Majesty. After General Rou makes the deal with the weapons merchant after which Prince Hikari will make his appearance and tell them to stand down and leave.

Then you will have to face off against the Ku Soldiers first. Once you defeat them you will have to face General Rou next in a boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2. Therefore, you will have to challenge this boss first in a single duel in order to defeat him as this fight is for the Prince’s honor as well.

General Rou weaknesses

When facing General Rou in Octopath Traveler 2, you need to keep in mind that his weakness lies in Polearms attacks, Bow attacks, and lighting skill attacks.

Therefore, knowing these you should equip warriors on your part with Polearms, Bows, and Axes. By using these you will be able to deliver maximum damage in this boss fight.

General Rou special attacks

General Rou will boast about his fights before engaging you in a single duel. He is a formidable fighter and his attacks like Running Slash can take out most of your health if you are not careful.

Special Attacks What They Do Attack This is a normal attack that deals damage of “205” on you. Running Slash General Rou uses this attack to deal a damage rating of “360” on you. Charging Stance This grants him somewhat of a resistance after dealing with your warrior skill. Wild Cut During this attack, he slashes you with his swords delivering a predictable attack with a damage rating of “172”

How to defeat General Rou in Octopath Traveler 2

In order to defeat General Rou in a 1v1 fight you should utilize Prince Hikari’s boost and skills. Your continuous attacks will add up to break the General’s shields but know that the General has four shields (4 SP). So you should go after breaking them all at the same time using Warrior Skills attacks like “Piercing thrusts”.

This will consume most of your BP, but you will get to damage him massively during this boss fight. Make sure that you use items like the “Healing Grape (M)” to regain your lost HP to keep you alive and kicking during this boss fight.

Furthermore, if you use “Shadow’s Hold” it will unleash the power of shadow within you to unlock special skills. Then you should use “Tenretsuzan” to release a highly powerful sword attack on General Rou which will definitely defeat this boss.

The shadow will try to consume the prince to kill the General, but the prince’s conscience will prevail, and he will let General Rou live.

After this, the General will fall back with Ritsu. But there will be a plot twist and Ritsu will kill the General for failing the mission to bring the weapons.

Best party for General Rou

You can equip your party with the following members. However, keep in mind that Hikari will be the one to face General Rou alone. Before facing the general you will have to face the Ku Soldiers so the Best party that you can use against General Rou will include:

Party Members Attacks Hikari Use Polearm attacks along with Sword attacks to deliver damage of “163” on the foes. Ochette She can use Bow attacks along with Axe attacks to deal damage to opponents. She can use Beast Lore to summon a captured beast “Tera’s Fury” to the battlefield as well. Castti Use Axe attack to deliver damage of “278” on the enemies. Temenos Use his sword attacks to deal damage of “120” and can also use Polearm attacks to deliver heavy damage.

What else to bring to the fight?

Bring items like “Healing Grape” which you will have to use to restore your health. Furthermore, you should focus more on the Polearm attacks since these will deal maximum damage for you on General Rou.

Sticking to these attacks and using them for latent powers like Shadows’ Hold will ensure a swift victory for you against this Boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2.