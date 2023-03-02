Octopath Traveler 2 Best Party And Team Composition

The open nature of the Octopath Traveler 2 makes it very difficult for beginners to set up the best party. There are a total of eight characters in Octopath Traveller 2. Start by choosing your starting character, and if you manage to assemble the Octopath Traveler best party composition, it will enhance your gaming experience and will allow you to nail the most challenging encounters of Octopath Traveller 2.

Octopath Traveler 2 best party for all Path Actions

In Octopath Traveler 2, each party member is given two of the ‘Path Actions,” i.e., For day and night. So these abilities can be broken down into four main categories.

One of these abilities allows you to obtain things in sneaky ways or some other ways. The second enables you to recruit NPCs, and they can then help you in your combats. The third ability allows you to have extensive knowledge about the game world. The last type grants you access to different regions of the game world.

These four abilities are divided among the eight characters in equal proportion. So if you want to achieve a variation of all of these four abilities during the day as well as at night, we would suggest two party setups in Octopath Traveler 2 as follows:

Agnea, Hikari, Castti and Partitio.

Osvald, Ochette, Throne and Temenos

Best party for combat in Octopath Traveler 2

A good party setup can be achieved with the arrangement mentioned previously. This setup will not favor you if we see things from a combat perspective. To understand the best Party setup, consider the roles of different characters in Octopath Traveler 2. There are three categories into which roles can be divided:

The attacker (Elemental/Physical): Hikari, Throne, Ochette, Osvald, and also Partitio, to some extent, are natural Attackers.

Support (Buff/Debuff): Throne, Agnea, Castii, and Temenos possess the skill of this category.

Healer: Temenos and Castti have their expertise here.

You can make an overall balanced party having at least one character processing the same skills in one party, this will still leave you with one more character, and therefore you can choose someone as a secondary attacker or even a healer or a debuffer.

Best team composition for each character

To form the best team composition, you must understand which players should be paired with whom. So here we will recommend the best party composition for every character:

Hikari

We suggest pairing Hikari with characters who match well with her physical strengths. Throne’s attack Blessing of Darkness goes well with Hikari’s Armor Corrosive during nights. Hikri’s defense with Castti’s skills is unmatchable. Throne also aids Hikari in surviving lethal blows.

Agnea

Agnea has an open range of skills, allowing him immense Elemental and Physical strength. It’s recommended to pair him with either Osvald or Hikari. To have healing advantages pair Agnae with Temenos as his healer.

Throne

Throne should be paired with Agnea, as both work well when damaging the opponents. You can team up Hikari with Throne to have advantages of her physical skills in Octopath Traveler 2. Temenos also synergizes quite perfectly with Throne as both the characters have to ability for buffs at night. Agnea pairs very well with him as well because of her Latent Power.

Osvald

Osvald has immense skills as an elemental attacker. For buffs, one can pair him with Agnea. You can also utilize Partitio or Ochette to raise the BP skills of Osvald in Octopath Traveler 2.

Temenos

If you go with Temenos as your protagonist, pair him with Throne to reap the advantages of their ability to weaken the foes and strengthen their allies during the night. You can also place Agnea in this party for her strengthening buffs. Hikari can be an excellent choice as an attacker.

Partitio

Partitio can be paired with any party member and will extract the best from them in Octopath Traveler 2. However, to enjoy the gameplay experience, pair him with Ochette, who can capture monsters and harness their strongest skills.

Ochette

Ochette and Partitio can be regarded as the best pair. However, for healing purposes, you can choose either between Temenos or Castii. You can also have Throne as a Debuffer.

Castti

Castti is a healer, debuffer, and buffer, so having Hikari as an attacker will benefit them both. To increase the BP of Castti, you can pair her with Partitio and make a good team in Octopath Traveler 2.