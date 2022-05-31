Are you confused about Territe Energy and Currency in Ni no Kuni: Cross World and can’t wrap your head around the whole blockchain technology in the game? Well, worry no more. In this Ni no Kuni: Cross World guide, we’ll discuss the crypto tokens Territe and how you can farm them to avail upgrades.

What is Territe in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

If you’ve kept yourself away from the whole crypto and blockchain discussion, understanding Territe Energy and Currency can be a little confusing.

To give you a brief overview, crypto is a digital currency that operates through the blockchain, a digital ledger of these transactions. And Ni no Kuni has recently featured this technology in the game as well.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds introduced the crypto tokens as ‘Territe’ and ‘Asterite,’ which are also useful in-game resources that can be farmed. Players can obtain Territe while playing their normal gameplay, whereas Asterite can be acquired while playing the arena PvP.

Once players have these, they can upgrade their equipment and gear to elevate their gameplay. They can also trade or sell these upgraded items among other players.

Moreover, acquiring Territe also means that players can convert it to NKT and NKA on NetMarble’s blockchain. To convert Territe, players should head to the menu option in the game and select the token conversation section. Then, click on it to be redirected to the MARBLEX Wallet to convert Territe into Territe token.

Once that’s done, you’re now free to keep it, or this cryptocurrency can also be traded for another currency that is only exclusively available on NetMarble.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Territe Farming Tips



Now that you’re clear on the in-game crypto token let’s look into how you can farm these while playing Ni no Kuni. The first and most important tip we recommend for players looking to farm Territe in the game is to get their Familiar Adventure Level to level 5.

Doing so will take you approximately 4-5 days, and when it’s done, you’ll be able to receive additional perks, such as doing more adventures per day and higher drop rates. Moreover, the size of the map increases, which means more areas to explore, and the chances of Territe nodes spawning increases.

The bigger the nodes, the additional Territe you can acquire. You can get up to 40-100 Territe at a time if you really expand your map and unlock new sections.

Another way to get Territe daily is just to do some daily missions around the world, and you’ll quickly get a lump of 50 Territe and an experience potion. As you go up to level 20, you’ll have access to the Territe energy. It helps significantly increase the drop rate of Territe in the open world. With every 20 levels, it increases the energy by +100 which is great to obtain the currency.

However, keep in mind you can only have so much of this currency. This means that you’ll lose some of your existing Territe energy whenever you receive an additional drop from an enemy.

There’s a limited amount of energy available every day on the game that allows you to farm, and you can only farm them to a given limit. This is all to prevent excessive currency farming and provide equal opportunities for every player.

Moreover, if you’re a beginner and want to farm Territe quickly, you can create an Alt character and have it power through the yellow story and side quests for you. They’ll be able to get from level 1 to 20 in an hour which will help you get additional Territe. It enables you to save time and energy from running around the map.

You can also be on the lookout for in-game competitions and events that can reward you Territe upon participation or avail of ‘Pay to Win Field Boss Pass’ that can give about 700 Territe.