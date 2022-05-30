How To Capture And Tame Familiars In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will throw a lot of Familiars your way through its numerous questlines and summons, but know that you can also tame Familiars to your liking.

The following guide will walk you through the process of taming Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Tame Familiars In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, aside from the Gacha roll and hatching, one of the ways to obtain Familiars is to tame them.

Taming Familiars is a straightforward process. To begin, you need to have taming items – Biscuits, and then you need to find Brighterfly. Just feed Brighterfly the Biscuits to tame them.

Where To Find Biscuits

The first thing you need to tame Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is biscuits. These biscuits can be obtained either by playing the game or purchasing them from the in-game store.

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the in-game store is the most efficient way to obtain biscuits. The biscuits can be purchased from the Basic Shop under the Adventure Items tab.

There are seven different types of biscuits available, each for specific Familiars. You can get up to 30 biscuits per week, enough to feed up to 30 Familiars.

Find Brighterflies

Now that you have acquired the biscuits, your next objective should be to locate the Brighterflies. Brighterflies are glowing blue insects that are frequently found near monsters in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Brighterflies are in abundance in the Golden Grove, particularly in the most northwestern room. If you’re having trouble finding Brighterflies, you should pay a visit here.

As you approach the Brighterflies, a hand icon will appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen. When you press the hand icon, the blue Brighterflies will transform into a Familiar.

Feed The Biscuits

Next up, you need to click on the heart symbol that appears beside the Familiar. Now you need to feed them the biscuits in order to tame them.

The catch is that each Familiar requires a specific biscuit to be tamed. So, bring all types of biscuits with you when you go to tame Familiar. It’s a hit-and-trial method; if you fail, try again with a different biscuit.

You’ll be able to tame the Familiar if you successfully feed it the right biscuit.