How to Open Shop in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (Buy / Sell)

Being an online-focused game, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has a pretty unique feature that lets players open up their own shops. You might have seen other players selling their wares in the different areas and got confused how they managed to do that. Well fear not as in this guide we will explain how to open up your own shop in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds to sell items to other players.

How to Open Shop in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Opening up a player shop in Cross Worlds isn’t the same as shops from NPCs. Player-owned shops are more of a trading feature in the game but you can set up a physical stand to advertise yourself so other players know you have something to sell/trade.

You can only set up a shop in a few areas of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. One of them is in the southeast section of Evermore. To set up shop go southeast of Evermore, there you will see a lot of people with their shops with some trade items listed on them.

You can trade with other players here as well as set up a shop yourself. When you enter the area, you will notice a symbol given in the picture below

Press this icon to set up your own shop. You can then list your own trading items which you do not need, in exchange for other items.

After you set up your shop, you can just list the items and make them active for up to 6 hours or more. You can do other things while your trade shop is active.