How To Turn Off Auto Battle, Auto Run In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is fairly different from previous games in the Ni no Kuni franchise. One of its new features that sprinkles a little something special for players is the ability to play automatically with their character.

Since this is not something every player will prefer out there, know that you can toggle the auto-battle feature in the game. The following guide will show you how in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Turn Off Auto-Battle In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

There is no need to abandon a battle or restart the game. You can turn off the auto-battle feature during a battle in real-time.

All you have to do is look for an icon with two crossed swords at the bottom of the screen during battle. The icon will be right next to the list of Familiars. Just click that icon to toggle the auto-battle feature to either take control of the battlefield or leave your fate in the hands of the AI.

Do, however, note that clicking on the icon for the first time will enable auto-battle and see your character duke it out themselves. If you click the icon for a second time, you will set the feature to semi-auto. In this state, your character will continue to attack automatically but will no longer use any skills. You will have to tap the icon a third time to completly disable the auto-battle systems of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Turn Off Auto Play In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

There will be a list of quests on the left side of the screen. These are the quests that you can follow. When you click on any of the missions, your character will automatically advance to the next location or NPC to finish that same quest.

Enabling the auto-play function can prove useful if you have your hands tied. However, if you want to disable the auto-play function at any point, simply click on the mission in question again. Doing so will cause your character to stand still, awaiting any further orders from you.