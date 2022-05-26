This guide will tell you about Familiars, their types, and the tier list so you can invest in the best Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How to Get Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

There are different ways to earn Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. You can get Familiars during the story. You have to follow the story events, and you will get the Familiar.

An example of that is Mite, a fire-type familiar that you can earn during the main story. You can also breed Familiars by using materials.

However, the materials are unlocked once a few levels are passed. You can go after the blue butterflies as these will show you where the Familiars are.

As you know, Cross Worlds uses a Gacha system, which is the best place to get the familiars. You will find standard and themed banners there from time to time with Familiars and their rates written on them.

You can easily purchase Familiars from them without any problem.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Familiar Types

There are five types of Familiars in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. All the types are given below in the list.

Darkness

Fire

Water

Light

Wood

All these types have their advantages, like the Fire-type has an advantage over the Wood type. The Wood type is considered more powerful than the Water-type.

Similarly, the strength of Water-type familiars is more than the Fire-type. However, the Familiars of Light and Darkness types are equal in strengths.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Best Familiars Tier List

There are six tiers for Familiars, and here we will tell you about some of the best Familiars in each of these tiers.

SS Tier Familiars

Petal

Hippocampus

S Tier Familiars

Mite

Hog-Goblin

Sparkee

Suiryu

Dinoceros

Oroboros

A Tier Familiars

Thumbelemur

Splisher

Molten Lion

Stagthorn

Penguicorn

Shrimpaler

Crab-O-Lantern

Rimu

B Tier Familiars

Crowhawk

Draggle

Flutterby

Bunnybot

Arachnes

Ebon

Taurex

Byrde

C Tier Familiars

Naja

Disbeleaf

Whambat

Worker Bumbler

Petromaton

Rambunctus

Prince Of Whales

Hooray

D Tier Familiars