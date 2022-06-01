Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Endgame Activities Guide

In this guide you will be guided on Ni No Kuni Cross World Endgame Activities. Ni No Kuni Cross World is released a couple of days ago and it has grabbed the attention of both Pvp and Pve players. This game has soothing graphics and an amazing world with lot of activities, dungeons and battles

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Endgame Activities

Ni No Kuni Cross World is an mmorpg game in which player will encounter both PvP and PvE challenges. Ni No Kuni Cross World Endgame has a lot of fun activities as well as battles. In Endgmae you will be fighting against field bosses and world bosses. You will also form Kingdom and will have dungeons and wars involving your kingdom. The activities and rewards of Endgame are as folows;

Daily Training

You’ll need to make it a habit to complete daily dungeons in the game. They reward you with all-important progression materials for familiars, equipment, gold, and such.

There are different kinds of daily tasks for you to complete. For example, you can protect your familiar’s eggs from angry boarmen where the more enemies you slay, the better your rewards get.

You can also escape the giant firemantle, fight a pirate captain, and more. Just remember that daily quests are tied to your current level. Hence, the stronger you get, the stronger your enemies get.

Field and World Bosses

Prepare to be pitted against Field and World bosses in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. They will reward you with rare crafting materials and spellbooks to help you improve your characters. Most importantly though, Field and World bosses are your best source of obtaining unique accessories like necklaces, rings, and earrings.

Field bosses are your traditional open-world bosses, meaning that they can be encountered during exploration. They are literally out in the field and players can spam them to death as soon as they spawn.

World bosses are your instance bosses and are far more challenging that the Field bosses. You need 50 players to take on a single World boss. Thankfully, you don’t have to literally search for players. You can simply queue up and once the game finds 50 willing players, you’ll all be sent to that instance World boss.

PvE (Kingdoms)

Ni no Kuni: Cross World has also a huge guild system called Kingdoms. You can form your own kingdom with friends or can join a random one to unlock some unique fun activities.

Kingdoms have their own levels and are customizable. Your kingdoms will also be threatened by monster attacks. So, you and your friends have to be prepared to protect your keep at all times by winning challenges such as tower defense and hero defense modes.

Kingdoms also have dungeons where you can fight bosses for rewards and materials. You can use these rewards to further upgrade your kingdom.

PvP (Kingdom vs Kingdom)

It’s not just PvE. Kingdoms also support PvP content. Hence, kingdoms on the same server can compete against each other in various game modes. Your guild can essentially invade another kingdom for example. Be dominant enough and maybe your kingdom will become the capital of the server.

In the invasion mode, a kingdom is tasked to destroy the enemy kingdom’s core while the defending kingdom has to stop the invading kingdom. There is no limit to the number of players here. You can gather as many invaders and defenders as possible.

In the relic battles mode, you can be part of a 50v50 battle between two kingdoms. You’ll use special equipment exclusive to the mode and be pitted against special bosses during battle. The kingdom to reach 10,000 points get to be the victor for the week.