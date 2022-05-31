Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Kingdom Guide

To help you out with understanding the Kingdom system in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about it, including how to join, leave and defend your Kingdom in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How to Create or Join a Kingdom in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Since Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is an online role-playing game, people have been wondering whether it has a guild system or not. If you’re one of those people, I have some good news for you!

Cross Worlds has a full-fledged guild system in the form of “Kingdoms”. You can either join a pre-existing Kingdom in Ni no Kuni or create on for yourself and your friends.

Before we dive into the details of the Kingdom system, let’s go over the process of creating/joining Kingdoms in Ni no Kuni.

An important thing to note is that the Kingdom system will not be available right from the start of the game. You will need to play through a small chunk of the game to unlock it.

You need to play through the main quests of the game until you’re about mid-way to Evermore Grade 3 reputation. You’ll then be able to talk to Christine, who will give you a side quest called “Kingdom”. After you complete this quest, you will be granted access to the Kingdom system.

Now, open up your main menu and select the Community option on the right. If you click on “Kingdom” after, it will take you to a new screen where you will be presented with two options: Create Kingdom or Join Kingdom.

If you choose to create a Kingdom, you’ll start one from scratch. You’ll get to choose its features like the name, color scheme, design, emblem etc. Once you have it all up and running, you’ll be able to invite friends (from the same server) to join your Kingdom.

If you choose to join a Kingdom, you’ll be taken to a screen where it’ll show all the Kingdoms that exist in your server.

If there is space available in a Kingdom, you can press the “Join Kingdom” option on the right to ask to join the Kingdom.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Kingdom Defense

When you’re part of a Kingdom in Cross Worlds, you have the option to start an invasion of your Kingdom. If you successfully defend your Kingdom, you will be rewarded with some great rewards.

To start an invasion, open up the Kingdom menu and click on “Defense” on the left. You’ll see that there are 5 tiers to the Kingdom Defense feature and each tier is more difficult than the previous one.

On the right side of the screen, you’ll see the rewards you’ll get for successfully defending your Kingdom. Not only will your whole Kingdom get rewards, but each member will also get solo rewards on top of that.

An important thing to note on this screen is the Element Info. It will show the recommended element of the week, which will help you plan out your defenses.

When you’re ready, click the “Start” button at the bottom-right of the screen. Once you do that, your Kingdom will begin to get invaded.

There will be 10 waves of enemies that invade your Kingdom. The wave duration and number of monsters alive will be shown on the left side of your screen. At tier 1, each wave will last 50 seconds before the next wave begins.

Your objective is to simply wipe out all of the monsters from your Kingdom and prevent them from killing the heart of your Kingdom. A very large number of monsters will spawn during the Kingdom Defense, so you’ll need to prepare properly for it if you don’t want to get overwhelmed.

In the information tab on the left, you’ll also see a warning for “Rage”. When the Rage ends, your enemies will get stronger. So ideally, you should aim to complete the Kingdom Defense before the Rage timer runs out.

Once the final wave begins, the boss of the Kingdom Defense will spawn. The boss will do an incredible amount of damage, potentially killing the heart of your Kingdom with just 1-hit, so you’ll need lots of people and good weaponry to take the boss down.

If you manage to take down the boss without it killing the heart of your Kingdom, the Kingdom Defense will be successful, and you will receive your earned rewards.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Kingdom Shop

When you participate in different Kingdom activities like Kingdom Defense, Kingdom Invasion and Relic Wars, you’ll collect special Kingdom Coins.

These Kingdom Coins can be used in the Kingdom Shop. The main attraction in this shop are stat-buffs which you can use to power up your allies and yourself. These stat-buffs will help you out a lot in future Kingdom activities.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Kingdom Capital

The more victories a Kingdom accumulates in Cross Worlds, the more power it gains in the server. This is shown through the Kingdom ranking system, which you can see in the Join Kingdom menu.

When a Kingdom becomes more powerful than all other Kingdoms and reaches rank 1, it becomes the Capital of the server.

The Capital Kingdom then gains the ability to create policies that have an impact on every player on the server. If the other Kingdoms don’t see eye to eye with the Capital Kingdom, they’ll have to overthrow them by climbing up the ranks themselves.

How to Leave Kingdom in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

If you want to leave your Kingdom in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, open up the menu and click on the “Community” tab on the right. Click on Kingdom from there to open up the Kingdom menu.

Now, click on the gear icon at the bottom left to open a new window. In this window, there will be a tab that says “Leave”.

To leave the Kingdom, type the phrase “Leave Kingdom” (without the quotations) and then click the Leave button.

When you leave a Kingdom, you’ll be able to create or join one immediately after. However, you’ll be restricted from certain Kingdom content for a short period of time.