You may want to invite friends on your journey in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. For that cooperative support, it is important that you and your friends are playing on the same server. The following guide will help you choose or switch servers in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. It will also help you change regions, something the game doesn’t support officially.

Which Server To Choose In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

There are a total of 25 servers across different regions in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. The server you choose to play in should normally have the lowest ping (latency) for a better gameplay experience.

When you boot Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds for the first time, you will be asked to choose your server from a list. We recommend the following servers based on your location for the lowest pings:

Choose Jade and Onyx server if you’re from North America.

server if you’re from North America. Choose Rose and Sage server if you’re from Europe.

server if you’re from Europe. Choose Aqua and Sand if you’re from South Asia.

You may, however, still want to play in a server with a higher ping just because of its high population. Either that or you’ll want to switch because your friends are playing on a different server.

You can freely choose which server to play on as long as you understand that switching regions is not possible without a workaround, which will be explained later on in this guide.

How To Change Server In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

If you feel like you need to change your server, you can do that as well quite simply. Just click the “Select Server” button in the middle of the screen to open a new window.

Select “All Servers” and a list will pop up from where you can choose any server. When you close the window after selecting your server, your new server will be highlighted on the main screen.

However, note that your progress will all be erased when you switch to a new server. There are no cross-saves of sorts here. Your progress is linked to the server you’re playing on. So when you switch back to the previous server, you’ll start from where you left off.

How To Change Region In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds does not support cross-region play. What that means is you can’t change your region, at least officially.

The workaround is that you have to use a VPN to switch regions in the game. Find yourself a good VPN and then connect to the region you want to play in.

Now when you start the game, it will automatically detect the fake region you have selected through your VPN. You’ll continue to be in that region as long as you’re connected to your VPN.