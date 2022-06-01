Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds CP Guide

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has an entire equipment system where you must improve your characters by giving them the best weapons and armor possible. Doing so will increase their Combat Power (CP) to take down powerful enemies and progress further. The following guide will show you how to increase CP in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.

How To Increase Character Power (CP) In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

The number one and the most obvious answer to increasing your Combat Power is to progress through the game. For the first forty levels, you will be unlocking new mechanics and features. All of these mechanics and features will be worth thousands of CP and even give you resources that can unlock more.

Doing the Reputation Quest as soon as they unlock will give you bonuses such as a fixed cat mount at level 15.

Try to craft as many Weapons and Armor for the tickets you got. And aim to get anything that has a high rarity. This can give you the biggest boost you can get early on.

Upgrade resources are the most limited resource so try to upgrade a weapon that is worthy of an upgrade.

You can get a lot of CP by attaining different Familiars, awakening them, and gathering all the vistas and chests. You can also gain CP by discovering another mount and you can level it up using Quill Secrets and Gold.

You should also join a strong kingdom to get the title benefits. A kingdom can give CP up to 10000 and help you progress through the game. So make sure that you help the leader unlock more buffs and contribute to your kingdom by donating.

Join all field bosses’ fights even if you keep dying and complete weekly bounties for them. Completing a bounty will give you 15000 Combat Power and other medals.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds CP Farming Locations

Another best way is to start farming in the Chaos Fields using potions. This is a slow process and it’s best to enable AI mode during the night as that time would be wasted regardless.

You can farm at any zone on the world map. You will need four potions per night. You can get potions from many sources like completing your dailies, one from the shop for fifty diamonds a day, and one every day from Welcome to Evermore.

Another thing to note while farming is that you need to select the boss that you are fighting within eight levels of maximum. Reduce the range that your character can fight where he needs to be so that he would not end up where he can’t fight and possibly die.

You also need to get your daily five Swift Certificates and they are very helpful when you hit a wall at level 38.