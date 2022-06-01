This guide will give you information on where to buy potions in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. We’ll discuss what prerequisites you need to complete to unlock potions, and the different types of potions in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will also be listed below.

How to Buy Potions in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Potions are essential for almost everything. You rely mostly on your potions in any dire situations like fighting a boss or while fighting many enemies at the same time.

To access the shop, you will need to have some progress in the quest lines. After completing the Tainted Autumn Forest Questline, Bert will then teach you how to open up the shop menu.

To Buy the potions, open up the menu from the top right of the screen, then click on the shop twice, which takes you to the shop menu. Click on the basic shop, which will take you to the Diamond section. You will see the option for Potions and Consumables on the right side. Click on it, and you will find your potions there.

There are three types of potions in the game as of now.

Small HP potion

Medium HP potion

Large HP potion

50 small HP potions cost 300 gold, and it is available at the start of the game. 50 Medium HP potions can be unlocked at level 30 or higher. You can then purchase it for 600 Gold.

50 Large HP potions can be unlocked at level 60 or higher. You can then purchase it for 1200 Gold.