New World Engineering Leveling Guide

New World is much more than just killing monsters and doing quests. As a life skill MMO, a big part of the gameplay revolves around various professions and trade skills, one of which is engineering. In this guide, we will help you with leveling up your Engineering skill in New World so you can craft better items.

New World Engineering Leveling

There are a total of 7 crafting-based trade skills to choose from in New World. Players can choose the profession in the game, which majorly focuses on crafting and also works as the main source of income through trading.

Here, we will first discuss the use of Engineering, followed by leveling up Engineering skill efficiently without wasting resources or going out of your way.

Engineering

Engineering is a Crafting Trade skill, allowing players to craft ranged weapons such as Bows and Muskets, as well as the ammunition required for these weapons. Higher levels in Engineering allows players to craft better and stronger weapons and also helps to increase the Gear Score of the weapons.

Engineering can be performed at Workshops and Forge. Workshops are used for making ranged weapons and their ammunition and the Forge is used to build melee weapons. These are found in almost all settlements and towns and you can upgrade the tier of a settlement’s workshop or forge by taking part in Town Projects.

You need to have better tiers on the workshops as certain items can only be crafted at a certain tier level.

Connected Skills

Engineering requires a lot of material as you will be crafting a lot of ammunition for weapons. Most of these items can be found by trading with other players, but this requires you to take part in the extensive Economy System the game has to offer.

However, having a few extra skills that will complement Engineering will help you get a long way easily. These skills are a few of the recommended companion skills:

Smelting

Mining

Woodworking

Leatherworking

Benefits of Leveling up Engineering

Weapons and Ammunition are one of the most basic requirements in New World so makes sense that these will sell like hotcakes. Any high-level engineer making quality weapons with a good Gear Score will be in high demand in the market.

Being an Engineer allows you to also create different melee weapons such as swords and hammers, which are also a requirement for smaller settlements as Town Projects.

To make better items, you need to level up your engineering. The task of leveling up engineering is pretty easy and you can easily accomplish it.

How to Power Level Engineering

The only way to level up your crafting skills is by crafting lots and lots of items. Crafting of every item provides you experience that counts in leveling up. There are three different stages for leveling up Engineering from level 0 to level 200.

Below we have given instructions on tips to take your Engineering skill level to 200 in New World in the fastest and most economical way so you don’t waste too much of your precious money

Level 0 to Level 63

You need to craft 225 Gunpowder to get to level 63. For this, you need the following material.

1,125 Charcoal OR 2,250 Green Wood

2,250 Green Wood 450 Flint

225 Saltpeter

Level 63 to Level 100

To get to level 100 from level 63, you need to craft 1,054 Iron Cartridges. For this, you need the following material:

4,216 Iron Ingots OR 16,864 Iron Ore

16,864 Iron Ore 1,054 Linen OR 4,216 Fibers

4,216 Fibers 221 Gunpowder. You can use the gunpowder from the previous crafting session, or you can use the following materials to make new. 2,110 Green Wood (1,055 Charcoal), 422 Flint and 211 Saltpeter.

Level 100 to Level 200

For getting from level 100 to level 200, you need to craft 8746 Treated Wood Spears. For this, you need the following materials:

43,730 Iron Ingot OR 174,960 Iron Ore

174,960 Iron Ore 87,460 Timber OR 349,840 Green Wood

349,840 Green Wood 17,492 Coarse Leather OR 69,968 Rawhide

Once you have crafted the required amount of items, you will be at level 200, the maximum level an Engineer can achieve and can then continue on.