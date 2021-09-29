New World Town Projects Guide

Town Projects is a feature in New World that allows players to upgrade their settlements by participating in certain activities. In this guide, we’ll be taking a look at the three major types of New World Town Projects.

New World Town Projects

Below we’ve given detailed information about each major New World Town Project which you can take part in. Players are able to work together on these large-scale projects. These projects are started by either the Consuls or their Governor.

As you continue to build these tremendous tasks alongside your allies, you’ll be gathering a lot of resources, and accomplishing a variety of tasks.

The three major types of Town Projects are:

Upgrade Settlement

Upgrade Fort

Improve Lifestyle

Upgrade Settlement Projects

The Upgrade Settlement is a category that deals with Crafting and Refining Trade Skills in New World. Upgrading these stations allows you to experience a more refined quality of crafted items.

Below is a list of Stations you can upgrade in New World:

Forge

Outfitting Station

Workshop

Arcane Repository

Kitchen

Woodshop

Tannery

Loom

Smelter

Stonecutting Table

Upgrade Fort Projects

Territory forts are the main source of defense for territory in New World. The Upgrade Fort category deals with the Territory Forts.

Upgrading certain elements of the fort gives you an opportunity to plant Siege Weapon emplacements around your fort.

Below we’ve listed down the fort elements you can upgrade in New World:

Gates

Emplacement Points

Repeaters

Burning Oil Vat

Warhorns

Explosives

Ballista

Your main focus should be upgrading Emplacement Points and Gates. As Emplacement Points provide additional placement for Siege Weapons around your fort while upgrading Gates protects your fort from taking more damage giving it an extended lifetime.

Improve Lifestyle Projects

The Improve Lifestyle category activates multiple Lifestyle buffs which within the territory, grants you bonuses to Gathering, Crafting and Combat buffs.

However, one thing you should keep in mind is that upon completion, these buffs wear out after a certain period of time and require a re-initiation in case you’re looking forward to using the buffs again.

Another thing you should keep in mind is that these buffs only apply to the players who bought a property and are residents of the Settlement.

Gathering Buffs

Lumberjack’s Spirit: Provides with an additional 20% increase in Logging Quantity, for the next 3 days.

Farmer’s Harvest: Provides an additional 20% increase in Harvest Quantity, for the next 3 days.

Miner’s Resolve: Provides an additional 20% increase in Mining Quantity, for the next 3 days.

Hunter’s Bounty: Provides an additional 20% increase in Skinning Quantity, for the next 3 days.

Crafting Buffs

Weaponsmith’s Temperament: Upon crafting, provides with an increase in base Weaponsmithing Gear Score, for the next 3 days

Engineer’s Patience: Upon crafting, provides with an increase in base Engineering Gear Score, for the next 3 day

Armorer’s Inspiration: Upon crafting, provides with an increase in base Armoring Gear Score, for the next 3 day

Chef’s Passion: Provides with an increased chance of receiving bonus meals while cooking, for the next 3 days.

Arcanist’s Wisdom: Upon crafting, provides with an increase in base Arcana Gear Score, for the next 3 days.

Combat Buffs

Arcane Blessing: Provides an additional 20% increase in Corrupted damage absorption, for the next 3 days.

Hale and Hearty: Provides a 10% increase in base HP, for the next 3 days.

Stalwart: Provides a 20% increase in Defense Recovery, for the next 3 days.