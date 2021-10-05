There are various kinds of Motes present in New world, and they all have their uses. If you’re searching for a unique weapon that sets you apart from the rest of the players, you’ll probably have to craft it yourself using a Death Mote. In this guide, we’ll be explaining what each Mote in New World does and how to get these Motes.

How to Get Motes in New World

There’re six different kinds of Motes scattered around New World. They’re embedded into magical plants and magical creatures.

Magical plants and creatures yield different Motes depending on where on the map they’re located. But whatever Mote they yield, your harvesting skills need to be at level 30 at least for you to start harvesting Motes.

Once you’re at level 30, magical plants and creatures will start popping up on your compass, making it easier for you to track them and harvest Motes.

Water Motes

Water Motes are one of the most crucial ingredients in Arcana. They’re also used in Armoring, Furnishing, and Stonecutting recipes.

Water Motes are mostly found around waterfalls and regions surrounded by water bodies. They are harvested from Rivercress, Springstone, and Floating Spinefish.

Rivercress is found in Windsward and Everfall. You’ll find Springstone in Monarch’s Bluffs. And lastly, Floating Spinefish is found in water near the coastline.

Fire Motes

Fire Motes are useful in crafting Arcana. They are also used in Stonecutting and Furnishing. Fire Motes are harvested from the Dragonglory plant, Scorchstone mining node, and Salamander Snail.

Dragonglory can be located in Windward and Salamander Snail in Weaver’s Fen. Lastly, Scorchstone can be found anywhere on the map.

Air Motes

Air Motes are used for crafting Arcana. Other than that, they’re used in Engineering, Furnishing, and Stonecutting. Air Motes are harvested from the Shockbulb plant, Shockspire mining node, and Lightning Beetle.

Shockbulb can be found in Monarch’s Bluff and Brightwood. Shockspire is found in First Light, Windsward, and Monarch’s Bluff. Lastly, Lightning Beetle is found in Edengrove.

Earth Motes

They are used in crafting Arcana. They’re also used in armoring, Furnishing, and Stonecutting. They’re harvested from the Earthspine plant, Earthcrag mining node, and Earthshell Turtle.

Earthspine is found in Brigand Pass, Monarch’s Bluff, Weaver’s Fen, Windsward, and Everfall.

Moving on to Earthcrag, you’ll find it in First Light, Windward, and Everfall. Earthshell Turtle is found in Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, and Shattered Mountain.

Soul Motes

Soul Motes are used for crafting Arcana. Other than that, they are used in Engineering, Furnishing, and Stonecutting. They’re harvested from the Soulsprout plant, Soulspire mining node, and Soulwyrm.

Soulsprout can be found in Everfall and Windsward. Soulspire is found in Everfall and Monarch’s Bluff. Lastly, Soulwyrm can be located in Windsward and Everfall.

Death Motes

Death Motes are used for crafting Arcana. They’re also used in Furnishing, Stonecutting, and Weaponsmithing. They can be harvested from Blightroot, Blightcrag, and Blightmoth.

Blightroot is found near Lake Genevieve, Noble Reach, Arcturus, and Weaver’s Fen. Blightcrag can be located in First Light, Windsward, Everfall, and Monarch’s Bluff. Lastly, Blightmoth is located in First Light and Everfall.