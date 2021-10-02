One of the key mechanics of New World is to obtain gold. The game offers various resources which you can market to become wealthy in the world of Aeternum. This guide will highlight how to farm coins quickly in New World.

How to Farm Coins Quickly in New World

Aeternum’s economy is based on gold. Gold is the in-game currency that can be gained and bartered within any of the major settlements in the game. It can be used to purchase weapons, armors, potions, and of course, houses!

As the player base grows, so does strife, and control on each settlement will grow turbulent along with the economy of each region. Before wars, players often donate gold to their faction’s treasury. Why? So, they could purchase territory to have the upper hand when the war ends.

Depending on your playstyle, your contribution and responsibility with your wealth will have an interesting role in the game. So, to raise your wealth, below are some of the popular methods that you can use to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

Trading Post

In any MMO, the marketplace is one of the popular methods that you can use to peddle your wares. From raw material to refined armors, everything can be sold on the Trading Post of a settlement. Excluding the items that are bound to your character, of course.

Go to any settlement, and you will see players flock to the trading post as if moths to a source of light. From low level to High level, everyone will end up selling or buying items from the market, and it is your job to become the Wolf of the Trading Post, so to speak.

Some of the more lucrative options to start out with are cloth, linen, arrows, and ammunition. This may be subject to change as the marketplace may become saturated with such goods lowering the chance of your stock being bought out.

What comes next? We all know that adventurers need to heal, especially when wolves lurk in every corner of Aeternum. Naturally, food and potions are the viable answer to this conundrum.

And what about refining and forging high-tier armor? Level up your mining skills and market rare metals and jewels.

Raw resources are also a safe and viable option since people usually need to craft something and are far too lazy to gather the materials themselves. Timber, Stone blocks and iron, etc., are some of the materials you can list on the market.

Completing Quests

This method is a bit taxing, but not only will you obtain gold but earn experience along the way. We suggest that you follow your main quest along with Community Board and Faction-related quests as well.

Since Faction and Town Board missions never run out, you can keep accepting them! The reward is a humble amount of gold on top of Faction points, tokens, territory standing, and reputation.

Prepare yourself for a lot of back-and-forth travel, but you can make it easier on yourself. But before heading out, plan your route by pinning the closest quest to you.

After that, just jump from one objective to another in a line. This way, you won’t be wasting extra time by going back and forth from one corner of the map to another.

The grind is lucrative for you. Along the way, you can effectively use your time by hunting, gathering herbs, or mining precious resources. Once you return to your settlement, just vend all the items accumulated to the trading post.

Craft bags

Since we mentioned the trading post, crafting and selling Bags will guarantee you easy money. I am sure you may have experienced becoming over-encumbered after hours of completing quests in Aeternum. It’s especially annoying since you can’t do much to rectify this problem except for discarding some items.

This is where Bags come into play since they are able to expand your inventory space. No wonder it’s popular! Gather materials for these Bags, craft and list them on the market immediately. Bags are just one of those quality-of-life items that everyone needs; hence are bought quickly.