NBA 2K24 Best 2-Way Slashing Playmaker Build For Center

Taking up the ball from the defenders and carrying it up to the post scorers is the crucial challenge in the basketball game. A Playmaker has to be a good passer along with some strong dodging and dribbling abilities to pass on the ball crossing the opponent’s defender’s wall. With this 2-way Slashing Playmaker build in NBA 2K24, we are going to make up one of the most versatile players in the game capable of dodging the opponents to pass along the ball to the finishers smoothly.

Body settings and attributes for 2-Way Slashing Playmaker build

Starting up the custom build process, I chose the Center Guard position for the Playmaker role. For the said role, we need mediocre height, weight, and wingspan to help the player dodge and dribble effectively in the game. The table ahead contains all the attribute points associated with the 2-way Slashing Playmaker build in NBA 2K24.

Height 6’3″ Weight 201 lbs Wingspan 7’0″ Close Shot 62 Driving Layup 87 Driving Dunk 87 Standing Dunk – Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 60 Three-Point Shot 75 Free Throw 62 Pass Accuracy 87 Ball Handle 92 Speed with Ball 83 Interior Defense 29 Perimeter Defense 88 Steal 72 Block – Offensive Rebound – Defensive Rebound 43 Speed 85 Acceleration 83 Strength 64 Vertical 75 Stamina 96

How to setup 2-Way Slashing Playmaker build

With the aim of making a build focused on strengthening the Point Guard player stationed in the midway to carry on the ball from the defenders to the finishers, I came up with this 2-way Slashing Playmaker build in NBA 2K24.

Investing more potential in the Driving, Ball handling, and Passing attributes will allow the player to perform perfect moves. This helps the whole team get some advancement on the scorecard.

As the 2-way slashing playmakers are good at dribbling and passing in NBA 2K24, they also need some good stamina along with agility. This is the reason behind keeping the speed and acceleration attributes close to the upper limit. Well, generally Playmakers are not involved in defense as such. So, ignoring the Block and defense-associated attributes will have no significant impact on our build.

Best badges for NBA 2K24 2-Way Slashing Playmaker build

Badges are part and parcel of any build in NBA 2K24. They are categorized under the tier section. Being important for the builds, to use these badges first you must have to meet the minimum criteria of the specific attribute required for that particular badge. Below I have prepared a list of different badges used in the 2-way Slashing Playmaker build in NBA 2K24.

S Tier

Agent 3 : Being a center guard, passing on some surprising shorts is necessary. Agent 3 badge can help a lot in this regard. It significantly improves the pull-up shorts to bluff the opponent, specifically if the shot is made from the three-point range.

: Being a center guard, passing on some surprising shorts is necessary. Agent 3 badge can help a lot in this regard. It significantly improves the pull-up shorts to bluff the opponent, specifically if the shot is made from the three-point range. Deadeye : To pass on the ball to the finisher, first, you need to tackle with the defender ahead. To have minimum effect on your player you must use this Deadeye badge. It is very effective against those who are in close range.

: To pass on the ball to the finisher, first, you need to tackle with the defender ahead. To have minimum effect on your player you must use this Deadeye badge. It is very effective against those who are in close range. Bail Out: It can be regarded as one of the most effective badges for the Playmaker. To pass on a ball to your mate in midair is not an easy task. This badge helps you make this shot easy by increasing the pass chance.

A Tier badges for 2-Way Slashing Playmaker build in NBA 2K24

Catch & Shoot : Performing two actions quickly one after the other is a game challenge but with this badge, you can perform a jump shot right after catching the ball. Success is not always guaranteed but it works most of the time.

: Performing two actions quickly one after the other is a game challenge but with this badge, you can perform a jump shot right after catching the ball. Success is not always guaranteed but it works most of the time. Ankle Breaker : During the match, freezing out the defender can be beneficial to pass the ball to the team mater. The Ankle Breaker defense badge is useful in this regard while carrying out the dribbling.

: During the match, freezing out the defender can be beneficial to pass the ball to the team mater. The Ankle Breaker defense badge is useful in this regard while carrying out the dribbling. Physical Handles: Defenders are always the toughest to beat. To have an upper hand over them especially while dribbling or moving around the perimeter, the Physical Handle badge allows you to carry your move without getting bothered by them.

B Tier

Touch Passer : For the Playmaker role, you need to pass along the ball as quickly as possible. The time between receiving the ball and passing it on to the other mate reduces significantly using the Touch passer playmaking badge.

: For the Playmaker role, you need to pass along the ball as quickly as possible. The time between receiving the ball and passing it on to the other mate reduces significantly using the Touch passer playmaking badge. Whistle: Taking advantage of the mistakes and fouls made by the opponents is a good tactic and can be beneficial in many circumstances. With the Whistle badge, the chance of the opponents of performing a foul increases by a significant amount.

C Tier