How To Dribble In NBA 2K24

Dribble allows you to keep control of the ball while denying your opponents the chance to launch the counter-offensive in NBA 2K24. It is one of the most important and basic mechanics of the game that you should learn right out of the gate. A perfect control over dribble in NBA 2K24 will not only strengthen your control over the court but also allow you to decimate your opposition.

Dribbling in NBA 2K24 is not that easy and it involves a lot of accurate right stick flicking. In this guide, we will cover all the basic dribble moves in the game and how you can perform them with ease.

NBA 2K24 Dribble tutorial

We will be dividing Dribble techniques into three main categories for NBA 2K24. Basics, advanced and pro.

Basics

To perform across the legs dribble move, flick the right stick diagonally downward from either the top left (if the ball is in the left hand) or the top right (with the ball in the right hand) corner.

Crossover to the other hand is the most basic dribble move in the game. Simply flick the right analog stick from left to right (if the ball is in left hand) or right to left (if the ball is in right hand). This will pass the ball to the opposite hand.

To perform across your back dribble move, flick your analog stick from left to right and then downwards (if the ball is in left hand) or from right to left and then down (if the ball is in your right hand).

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

To confuse the defender, simply flick the right analog stick towards the hand you are holding the ball in. Depending on the animation, you will either pass the defender or take aim for a shot on the net.

Advanced

Take a step back is the fastest and one the deadliest dribble moves in all of NBA 2K24. Simply press R2 or RT (depending on your controller) to get a speed boost. Press down on the analog stick to step back and allow your player to perform a jump attack.

Once you are covered by the defender, simply press up on the analog stick. This will put you in size up animation. At this point, you can simply use crossover or across the legs to leave the defender in dust.

To perform “rotate your player” move, you need to move the analog stick from right to left (if the ball is in your right hand) by going in a semi-circle. From left to right if you are holding the ball in your left hand. This dribble move in NBA 2K24 will spin your player to create a massive diversion in the court.

Professional dribble moves in NBA 2K24

Once you have a full adrenaline meter, use it to gain extra speed by using either R2 or RT buttons. However, you get a limited boost as adrenaline meters are limited in the game.

NBA 2K24 offers a character creator that allows you to use dribble moves related to specific NBA players like Kobe. However, these dribble moves need specific badges to be equipped and performed in NBA 2K24.

To perform In and out dribble move in NBA 2K24, flick the analog stick up and right (with ball in right hand) or up and left (with ball in left hand).

One of the best ways to destroy your opponent’s defenses in NBA 2K24 is to use multiple dribble moves in combination. Across the legs with in and out combination followed by an adrenaline rush will allow you to enter the opponent’s court in no time.

Dribble moves in NBA 2K24 are all about timing and learning your defender’s moves. It is all about technique and how you combine those moves to your advantage. Extensively use the left analog stick (movement stick) in combination with the right to not only confuse your opponents but also give yourself room to launch your player into the offensive.