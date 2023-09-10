How To Play Defense In NBA 2K24

One cannot rule the court in NBA 2K24 relying on pure offense alone. Having the patience to assess the flow of all the individual members of the opposing team when the ball isn’t in your hands is 50% of the recipe for success in NBA 2K24. To help shape your playstyle to incorporate more defensive strategies, we’ve prepared a few NBA 2K24 defensive tips to aid you in playing defense

Nail your steal timings

Stealing and blocking are a defender’s bread and butter in NBA 2K24, capable of drastically shifting the momentum of the game. While you can try spamming the relevant buttons and hope to successfully steal the ball, such careless tactics are liable to a foul.

As such, it is crucial that you observe your opponent and time steals when the opportunity is ripe. Try to gauge the dominant and weak hand of the ball handler and try setting up your own position to where it’s always your dominant hand that is open to stealing.

Also, when the opposing character is in the middle of a dribble, they are more liable to having the ball stolen from them as they sacrifice ball control for more forward momentum. Also, when opponents are cornered or sufficiently under pressure, keep an eye out for any open teammates.

Most won’t be reckless enough to attempt a wild break / outmaneuver and will be looking to pass the ball on. Assess the positioning of various players and try to intercept the pass where you can. Despite careful calculation, it still amounts to an educated guess, but you must take the leap of faith, especially against strong opponents.

Read an opponent’s patterns

Many opponents in NBA 2K24 will have a set of strategies that they autopilot no matter how skilled. They go for too many dribbling fake outs on one character, will pass to only some specific members or go for a shot when backed into a corner, cannot angle their screen properly etc.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There’s a myriad of nitty gritties that an opponent may not apply perfectly, and it is in those cracks that you can find an opportunity to push through and either score or steal the ball back.

Swap between players

As the ball handler is liable to change on a moment’s notice, you must be glued to them like white on rice as much as you can. Fortunately, the ‘swap player’ button does just that, allowing you to automatically switch to the player closest to the ball handler when you press it.

To be good at defense in NBA 2K24, simply swapping to the closest player on a reactionary basis will only get you so far though. You must make sure to predict some scenarios in advance. Have a quick glance at where each of your players currently are and shortlist which of them are in high probability pass zones by the opponent, which of the opponent’s characters are silently worming their way into your perimeter etc.

Swapping on a semi-proactive basis and knowing exactly which player to expect to swap into will help you keep momentum going even better and eventually even let you steal the ball.

Improve your shot block timings

When the paint is compromised and you are down to your last line of defense in NBA 2K24, panicking is the worst thing you can do. The main thing you need to worry about is the character taking the shot and intercepting that shot.

To most, the ordeal may seem impossible but by relying on visual cues, you can reduce your chances of jumping too early out of pressure and time your jump to intercept the opponent’s shot / dunk, denying them the score. Simply focus on their body motion and the split moment when they end up airborne, you’ll still have a bit of a leeway for block timing.

Of course, this is a reaction-heavy tactic, but it is all the more rewarding if you invest in it since your interior defense will shoot up dramatically and frustrate the opponent, making them more liable to take big risks and lose control of the ball.

Of course, NBA 2K24 does come with a few different controls compared to the previous entry. While the general concept of On-ball and off-ball defense controls in NBA 2K24 remains the same (i.e. control layout when you have the ball in your possession and when you don’t), a few new options are available. These are:

On Ball Defense Controls

Action Key bind Move Player Left Stick Hands Up / Shot Contest Right Stick Up Coaching Directional Pad Double Team Left Bumper Intense-D Left Trigger Intentional Foul Back Button Sprint Right Trigger Pause Menu Button Icon Pass Right Bumper Steal X Block / Rebound Y Take Charge B Player Swap (Closest to Ball) A Onball Steal Right Stick Down Hands Out Left Right Stick Left Hands Out Right Right Stick Right

Off Ball Defense Controls