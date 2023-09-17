NBA 2K24 Best 2-Way Skilled Stretch Build For PF

Power Forwards serve the most important role in the game and with this build, we are going to make up a player ready for both the defense and offense in NBA 2K24. Generally, they have a mediocre height along with a medium wingspan which helps them dribble in the court center to move up and bounce back to handle both the offensive and defending scenarios. Keeping everything in mind, we came up with the best 2-Way Skilled Stretch build for you guys in NBA 2K24 for the Power Forward position.

Body settings and attributes for NBA 2K24 2-Way Skilled Stretch build

Well, for the best Power Forward build, you can follow up on all the attributes discussed in the table. Considering the player’s role, and physical body attributes we have invested more in playmaking and defense. The build primarily focuses on the role of Power Forward which is to defend and rebound.

Height 6’8″ Weight 217 lbs Wingspan 6’11″ Close Shot 44 Driving Layup 63 Driving Dunk 75 Standing Dunk 45 Post Control – Mid-Range Shot 70 Three-Point Shot 85 Free Throw 60 Pass Accuracy 77 Ball Handle 81 Speed with Ball 75 Interior Defense 82 Perimeter Defense 87 Steal 85 Block 78 Offensive Rebound 76 Defensive Rebound 83 Speed 82 Acceleration 74 Strength 75 Vertical 74 Stamina 95

How to setup 2-Way Skilled Stretch build for Power Forward

The 2-Way Skilled Stretch build in NBA 2K24 provides the maximum freedom to the Power Forward for its roles. From taking up the ball from the opponents, especially on a rebound to delivering it at the right moment to the right finisher, Power Forwards are the backbone of the game. With this aim in mind, we invested the attributes list accordingly.

This build involves more attributes associated with the playmaking skills allowing the player to dribble and carry the ball near the paint. Along with the defending rebound, PF must carry the ball with proper dribbling skills, and moving back and forth again and again in the court requires some additional stamina as well.

Additionally, defending the perimeter is also a critical job given to the PFs. This build focuses on the defensive skills along with the offense. Taking on the right combination of badges with these attributes makes a perfect combo player crucial for any kind of play.

Best badges for NBA 2K24 2-Way Skilled Stretch build

Badges play an important role in building up any player in the game. We have prepared a list of all the important badges for the 2-Way Skilled Stretch Build in NBA 2K24. Following up on these badges will help you make a versatile character with a very strong Power Forward base role. The badges are ranked under different categories, but you just try to reach the highest (HoF) one for your build.

S-Tier

Fearless Finisher : This badge helps you tackle energy losses upon getting in contact with the opponents.

: This badge helps you tackle energy losses upon getting in contact with the opponents. Posterizer : This badge helps in improving the dunk shot especially against the defenders.

: This badge helps in improving the dunk shot especially against the defenders. Slithery : This badge provides a narrow escape route to the player carrying the ball successfully from your side near the rim.

: This badge provides a narrow escape route to the player carrying the ball successfully from your side near the rim. Deadeye: This badge helps you tackle a closing-out defender

A-Tier

Precision Dunker : As evident by the badge name, it helps in improving the dunk shots.

: As evident by the badge name, it helps in improving the dunk shots. Green Machine : This badge helps you get a bonus for some continuous releases.

: This badge helps you get a bonus for some continuous releases. Needle Threader : This badge provides a boot for the player to pass through the narrow passages.

: This badge provides a boot for the player to pass through the narrow passages. Spot Finder: This badge allows you to receive a speed boost to reach an open spot free of players.

B-Tier

Fast Twitch : This badge allows the player to score quickly halting the defense reflexes.

: This badge allows the player to score quickly halting the defense reflexes. Aerial Wizard : With this badge, your put-back finishes are improved on a rebound.

: With this badge, your put-back finishes are improved on a rebound. Bunny : This badge significantly improves your Hop step and Dunks as well.

: This badge significantly improves your Hop step and Dunks as well. Masher: This provides an upper hand on the defenders especially the ones having a short height.

C-Tier