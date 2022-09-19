NBA 2K23 Meta Builds – 5 vs 5 / 2 vs 2

Every time the dust settles after a new game’s release, people always start to look for most efficient tactics to improve their gameplay. That is where things like meta weapons, characters or builds come in. The same is the case when it comes to NBA 2K23 and the search for the best meta builds to customize your characters with.

These meta builds are well known to be highly useful in elevating gameplay to new heights. Below we have provided three different meta builds to use in different types of NBA 2K23 matches.

NBA 2K23 Meta 5v5 Center Build

You must know the proper lineups and techniques to have the best game where you can dominate. You will have more chances to win if you follow this build.

Body Attributes

Height: 7’2

Weight: 223lbs

Wingspan: 80″

Finishing

Close Shot= 99

Driving Layup= 78

Driving Dunk= 77

Standing Dunk= 99

Post Hook= 99

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot= 79

Three Pointer Shot= 73

Free Throw= 90

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy= 92

Ball Handle= 49

Post Moves= 49

Defense

Interior Defense= 94

Perimeter Defense= 61

Steal= 67

Block= 99

Offensive Rebound= 93

Defensive Rebound= 93

Physicals

Speed= 25

Acceleration= 66

Strength= 61

Vertical= 78

Stamina= 99

Meta 3 vs 3 build

This build mostly requires a better side of shooting and playmaking. Speed plays the most vital part here and the physic which gives the best speed should be good for you. This will give your liberty to be a good ball handler and this is what matters the most for this particular build.

Body Settings

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 165lbs

Wingspan: 73″

Finishing

Close Shot= 55

Driving Layup= 52

Driving Dunk= 61

Standing Dunk= 25

Post Hook= 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot= 94

Three Pointer= 91

Free Throw= 90

Post Fade= 80

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy= 88

Ball Handle= 91

Post Moves= 55

Defense

Interior Defense= 32

Perimeter Defense= 74

Lateral Quickness= 74

Steal= 78

Block= 45

Offensive Rebound= 31

Defensive Rebound= 61

Meta 2 vs 2 build

The main build for this type is not to have a decent height but a bit of ferocity at defense and finishing like close shots. The main purpose for this is to have a good defender rather than having a more advanced role.

You as a point guard will still lose if you don’t have a block rating as mentioned below. The best way is to have more post scores and dunk those three-pointers as much as you can. Though the acceleration is lacking a bit but it can still be beneficial if you have good long-shot ratings.

Body Attributes

Height: 6’4

Weight: 175lbs

Wingspan: 85″

Finishing

Close Shot= 86

Driving Layup= 84

Driving Dunk= 80

Standing Dunk = 26

Post Hook= 30

Shooting

Mid Range Shot= 71

Three Pointer Shot= 64

Free Throw= 82

Post Fade= 58

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy= 86

Ball Handle= 85

Post Moves= 40

Defense