Dribbling is one of the most common movements on the court. It helps you take possession of the ball when being in different positions ranging from a Shooting Guard to even a Center.

Thankfully, NBA 2K23 offers a variety of Dribble Styles for you to choose from. These Styles have certain requirements which you must reach to unlock them and the following guide will go through the best Dribble Moves for each position in NBA 2K23.

Best dribble moves for Point Forward (PF)

Point Forward plays two roles on the court in NBA 2K23. Being a PF, you must play in a forward position while still managing to bring the ball up the court.

With their physicality, Point Forwards are able to dribble and quickly pass the ball, giving assistance to their team throughout the course of the game.

Moving Crossovers

Requirements

Ball Handle 70+

To unlock this dribbling style, you must have a high ball handle. Kyrie Irving is perhaps the player with the best moving crossovers in the game on both current- and next-gen platforms. He possesses high ball handling along with a perfect 6’2 height which helps him dribble the ball faster than most players on the court.

Best dribble moves for Small Forward (SF)

For an all-play on the court, the best position out of all is the Small Forward. Although shorter than a Power Forward, you’ll have a tough time managing this position since it covers all aspects of the game such as ball handling, playmaking, and shooting, making it a true all-rounder position.

Size Up Escape Package

Requirements

Ball Handle 70+

To unlock the Size Up Escape Package Dribble in NBA 2K23, you must possess above-average ball handling. Typically, the most suitable Ball handling for a Small Forward should reach a 90. Therefore, playing an Elite Small Forward such as the Akron Hammer LeBron James himself will do the job for you.

Best dribble moves for Point Guard (PG)

Point Guards are considered the best dribblers and passers any team has to offer. Their main task is to guard the opposing team’s point guard and try to take the ball into their own hands. This makes a PG one of the most important positions on the court.

Moving Behind the Back

Requirements

Ball Handle 90+

Height below 6’10.

Straight away you’ll have to be under the height of 6’10, minimally down to a 6’6 which is considered a perfect fit for a Point Guard in NBA 2K23.

The Moving Behind the Back is one of the fastest dribbles and who better to execute this move than the Six-Time NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard.

Best dribble moves for Shooting Guard (SG)

Arguably one of the hardest positions to master on the court is the Shooting Guard. The main goal of an SG in NBA 2K23 is to steal the ball from the opposing team on defense and earn their team some valuable points for a clean win.

Moving Hesitation

Requirements

Ball Handle 80+

Height below 6’10.

Since Shooting Guards have a decent number of objectives in their chart to complete, it’s pretty difficult to select a player who can perform the Moving Hesitation Dribble in an SG position.

However, there’s one player who is capable of doing such a dribble and he is none other than the 10× NBA All-Star James Harden.

Best dribble moves for Center

Being the tallest player on the team, Centers have a lot to offer on the basketball court. Their skills skyrocket when it comes to playing near the basket in the low post.

Centers are highly appreciated for defending their side of the basket while scoring and rebounding as well.

Moving Spin

Requirements

Ball Handle 80+

Height above 6’10.

Out of all the names to choose as a Center to perform a quick Moving Spin Dribble, we recommend going for the basic one. Regardless of what the elite players have to offer, by the far the easiest Moving Spin to perform on the court is the Basix Spin.

Which dribble style to choose in NBA 2K23

Below we’ve arranged a list of all the top-tier Dribble Styles to choose from in NBA 2K23. While some of them might be familiar as they’re already included on the Best Dribble list while others can be chosen as an alternate.

Michael Jordan

Steph Curry

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Damian Lillard

Trae Young

Kobe Bryant

Which signature size-up to use in NBA 2K23

When coming out of the standing stance, the Signature Size Up features provides a boost to the speed which helps in overtaking the defender on the court. Following are the best Signature Size-Ups in NBA 2K23.

Kyle Lowry

Trae Young

Steve Francis

Kobe Bryant

Which signature size-up escape to use in NBA 2K23

The Signature Size Up Escape is a feature that allows for a quick transition from the Signature Size Up and gives an easy combo dribble for your MyPlayer. Following are the best Signature Size-Up Escapes in NBA 2K23.