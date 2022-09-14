How To Increase Pass Accuracy In NBA 2K23

Passing the ball between your players is how you bypass the opposing defense. That gameplay mechanic has always been important in every installment in the franchise. NBA 2K23 changes that with a few slight tweaks, making it easier to understand the passing accuracy of a player.

It is not just about passing the ball. You must have enough skill to do quick passes to surprise your opponents and that too with accuracy.

The following guide will help you raise your pass accuracy in NBA 2K23.

How to get a gold pass accuracy in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 removes the bullet passes from previous installments. Your passing speed now depends on your pass accuracy. Hence, if you are looking to get through some sharp and quick passes, you need to have good passing accuracy.

The first thing to know is that your pass accuracy rating should never be below 70. That is the bare minimum every player should have or else you will be either fumbling on the court or losing the ball to the opposing guard.

Do note that the 70-pass accuracy rating has more or less the same effect as the silver bullet passes in NBA 2K22. However, if you want to move on from the silver passes, you should have an accuracy of around 86 to 90. An accuracy in that range is going to give you the gold passes from NBA 2K22, which was highly recommended last year.

It is important to remember that the Glue hands badge is not available in NBA 2K23 as well so you should always keep your accuracy at 70 or above.

There are some exceptions though where you can do with an accuracy rating as low as 65 but it is better to keep that above the 70 thresholds to ensure quick and accurate passes.

You can obviously also try to get a 90+ pass accuracy for the hall of fame pass, but which is going to be pretty difficult. You will have to invest a lot of time on the court for that.