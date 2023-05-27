How to Find Tempest Zombies in Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten

The Mauer Der Toten zombies map has rolled out with the Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War bringing along with it the return of Tempest Zombies. Our guide will tell you all you need to know about finding Tempest Zombies in CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten to complete the easter egg.

Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Tempest Zombies

Owing to the fact that they are bright purple and covered in crystals, and they shoot electric beams at you, it’s definitely not hard identifying Tempes Zombies in Black Ops Cold War Mauer Der Toten.

As for finding them, there isn’t an exact location or pinpointed area, because all spawns are random. One good thing going for you though is that when they do spawn, they spawn in large numbers.

Tempest Zombies have a big weakness that allows easy takedowns. Just shoot at their chest to reveal their energy core. Shoot at it for the easy kill. Be quick though as they have a tendency to teleport to different locations when taking damage.

OTS 9 SMG Tempest Zombie Challenge

To get the OTs 9 SMG through the zombie mode you just have to kill 50 Tempest Zombies with SMGs within 2 seconds of their appearance after teleporting.

So, although the premise is simple the challenge itself can get hard as you’ll need to be alert and very quick to make it in time for the kill to count towards the challenge.

Where to Find Fuses in Mauer Der Toten

As we stated, tempest zombies are required to turn on the power in Mauer Der Toten. You’ll need two fuses, and the only way to get them is to kill Tempest zombies. Not all Tempest zombies drop fuses, there is merely only a chance of that happening, so keep hunting until you get two fuses.