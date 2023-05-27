How to Unlock OTs 9 SMG in Call of Duty Cold War

With the release of the S4 Reloaded update of Cold War, many additions have been made to the game. OTs 9 SMG is one of those additions and has been introduced as a part of the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Reloaded Season 4 update. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to unlock the brand new OTs 9 SMG in CoD Cold War.

How to Unlock OTs 9 SMG in Cold War

The OTs 9 SMG is a formidable weapon to brew destruction on the field of CoD Cold War. Like any other SMG, it’s good in close quarters, however, its excellence in terms of recoil and handling make it a great ally for the Cold War. Let’s take a look at what this weapon has to offer.

You can use the loadout below to maximize your efficiency with the OTs 9.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

8.1″ Task Force Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammo: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Considering you’ll be rushing into your enemies with an SMG like the OTs 9. We would recommend you grab the GRU Suppressor to stay off the enemy’s radar. Not to mention the clear advantage of the 40 Rnd Fast Mag. Improved reload times, and an expanded mag size? Sign me up!

Once that’s out of the way, let’s get back to the main question, how to unlock OTs 9 SMG in Cold War? You can find the weapon in both the Zombies mode of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, as well as in Modern Warfare Warzone. Both, of course, boding different challenges for the player to complete.

OTs 9 SMG Multiplayer and Warzone Unlock Challenge

Using SMGs, kill 2 or more players rapidly in 15 different completed matches. Equip SMGs such as the MP5 and the AK-74u along with your tactical equipment. Might want to keep in a few tactics just in case you need the extra ‘umph’ to secure your victory.

OTs 9 SMG Cold War Zombies Unlock Challenge

Using SMGs, kill 50 Tempests within 2 seconds of them reappearing after teleporting. During the Outbreak mode, you’ll face several Tempests, so in order to defeat them, use Ammo Mods to kill them faster and complete the challenge.

Apart from that, there’s one more way you can unlock the OTs 9 and that is by purchasing the Inside Job bundle. Simply head over to the in-game store and buy the bundle for 1,200 COD Points and receive an Undercover Agent blueprint of the OTs 9.