How To Respec In Lies of P

Every RPG allows players plenty of options to tailor their playstyle experience with the help of builds. As you level up in Lies of P, you will be investing points into different stats to create a build you have in mind. But what if you change your mind later on and want to respec your character in Lies of P to try out a different build? Well that is where the Lies of P respec option comes in and we are here to explain how you can unlock and use it.

How to unlock character respec in Lies of P

The ability to respec in Lies of P gets unlocked quite late into the game, after about 20 hours actually. In order to respec, you first need to play through the game and reach Chapter 7. During Chapter 7 of Lies of P, you will go up against a boss by the name of Champion Victor. The fight against Victor happens at the end of the Grand Exhibition area.

Once you have defeated Victor, talk to Simon Manus and he will give you the Saintess of Mercy Statue Gallery Key. After getting the key go through the door that leads you to the Grand Exhibition Conference Room. Pass through the door and climb the first set of stairs and once the staircase ends, take a right, you will see more stairs leading downwards.

Go down this set of stairs and take a right again. You will eventually come up on another door that will require the Saintess of Mercy Statue Gallery key. Once the door has been opened, you will see Sophia standing next to the statue, ready to explain what it does. Walk up to the Saintess statue and interact with it.

The Saintess of Mercy Statue acts as a one-stop shop for you to reset your character in Lies of P. Whenever you interact with the statue, you will get the option to respec your character. This respec includes the option to reset level, P-organ skills and Legion Arm. In exchange, the statue requires Gold Coin Tree Fruit for each respec in Lies of P.

The amount of Gold Coin Fruit required keeps increasing with each character reset so make sure you either farm a lot of Gold Coin Fruit from Hotel Krat in Lies of P or be extremely sure about your build before you reset your level or other upgrades.