How To Get The Surge, O Flame Incantation In Elden Ring

A superior incantation of Fire Monks, Surge, O Flame in Elden Ring summons a stream of fire in front of the castor to scorch the nearby enemies. Initially crafted to burn down the Erdtree, this spell was locked by the golden order for their protection.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Surge, O Flame incantation and how you can use it.

Surge, O Flame Location

Surge, O Flame incantation in Elden Ring can be purchased for 5,500 Runes from either Miriel or Brother Corhyn after handing over the Fire Monk Prayerbook.

Fire Monk Prayerbook can be looted from a dead body inside the Fire Priest camp in western Liurnia. To reach this place, start from the Lake Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

Go northwest and hug the wall until you come across a Spiritspring. Use Torrent to jump to the path above and travel north until you come across a camp of red Priests.

Kill the enemies in the camp and interact with the dead body to collect the Fire Monk’s Prayerbook. Take the book either to Miriel, Pastor Vows inside the Church of Vows, or Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold.

Select the “Give the Prayerbook” option and then purchase the Surge, O Flame incantation for 5,500 Runes.

Surge, O Flame Stats and Requirements

Surge, O Flame requires 9 Faith and one spell to cast. It also uses 1 FP and 2 stamina per cast.

This spell can be used continuously by holding the spell cast button until the caster runs out of FP, Stamina, or both. However, you can use the Cerulean Hidden Tear to cast this spell without worrying about FP.

Surge, O Flame deals minuscule damage to the enemies, making it an undesirable spell for the players. But it can be used to cure Frostbite instantly at an extremely low FP cost.

Surge, O Flame is cheap and doesn’t hurt to acquire in the first place. However, its limited utility doesn’t warrant its use with a Pyromancer Build in the Elden Ring.