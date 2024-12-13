How To Get The One-Eyed Shield In Elden Ring

A trick shield depicting the face of the one-eyed god, One-Eyed Shield in Elden Ring grants immense physical immunity to its wielder and scorches their enemies with flame spit. This is one of the few shields in the game that has amazing offensive capabilities and should be upgraded.

In this guide, we will help you locate the One-Eyed Shield and how you can use it for both defensive and offensive purposes.

One-Eyed Shield Location

One-Eyed Shied in Elden Ring can be obtained after killing the Chief Guardian Arghanthy.

She can be found on the roof of the Guardians’ Garrison on the Mountaintop of the Giants. To reach this area, you must complete Leyndell, the Royal capital, and go through the Forbidden Lands.

Once you reach the Mountaintop of the Giants via the Grand Lift of Rold, travel to the northeast. You will find the Guardians’ Garrison on your path to the Fire Giant.

This area is overrun by Fire Priests. Defeat the enemies and go upstairs. Once you reach the top, break the boxes near the guard tower and drop down on the rampart.

Follow the path and climb the next set of stairs to reach the roof of the Guardians’ Garrison. Chief Guardian Arghanthy will appear from the next guard tower.

FYI Beware of two dogs in the arena that can make the fight hellish for no reason.

Arghanthy uses fire spells, and her shield’s skill can kill the unprepared players in one hit. Use the Flame, Protect Me spell to increase your fire resistance.

The best way to defeat Arghanthy is by doing slam attack. Carry a heavy weapon, jump and then press the R2/L2 button. Dodge back, rinse and repeat.

Once defeated, Chief Guardian Arghanthy drops the One-Eyed Shield in Elden Ring.

One-Eyed Shield Stats and Requirements

One-Eyed Shield requires 36 Strength to wield, and it has D scaling with Str. Its unique skill is Flame Spit, which allows the shield to throw a fireball at the targeted enemy.

This attack becomes particularly brutal if you upgrade the One-Eyed Shield to its maximum level with the help of the Somber Smithing Stones.

This shield can’t be infused with any Ash of War, but it can be enhanced with Grease or Magic. One-Eyed Shield weighs 20.5 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

The defensive stats for this shield are as follows.