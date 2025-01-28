How To Get The Omenkiller Rollo Ashes In Elden Ring

The first Omenkiller of the Lands Between, the Omenkiller Rollo, is a spirit ash summon in Elden Ring. A perfumer by profession, Rollo used a Physick to rid himself of any emotion, which reflected in his brutal nature once summoned.

In this guide, we will explain how to obtain the Omenkiller Rollo ashes and how to utilize them to their full potential.

OmenKiller Rollo Ashes Location

Omenkiller Rollo’s ashes in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the Fell Twins bosses in Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

These bosses can be found on the bridge to the Divine Tower of East Altus. To reach this bridge, you must first complete Leyndell by defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

The nearest Site of Grace to these bosses is the Forbidden Lands. The Fell Twins are optional bosses that can be defeated easily. The best way to defeat these bosses is by targeting one at a time.

Once the Fell Twins bosses are defeated, they drop the Omenkiller Rollo ashes in the Elden Ring, which is obtained by the players automatically.

Omenkiller Rollo Stats and Requirements

Omenkiller Rollo requires 113 FP to summon. However, you can only summon it once you have acquired the Spirit Summoning Bell from Ranni.

To obtain the bell, go to the Church of Elleh at night once you have acquired the spectral steed, Torrent. Talk to Ranni, and she will give you the bell to summon spirit ashes.

Once a grave mark appears on the left side of the screen and you have enough FP, you can summon Omenkiller Rollo to your aid. However, you can summon one spirit ash at a particular place.

Omenkiller Rollo can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Ghost Glovewort and inflicts bleeding upon the enemies with its attacks.

While being one of the summons the game has to offer, it falls short of Mimic Tear when it comes to HP and attacks. Also, you can summon the Mimic Tear with your HP only as compared to the Omenkiller Rollo where you must invest in your Mind stat to increase FP.