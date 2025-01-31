How To Get The Mausoleum Soldier Ashes In Elden Ring

Spirits of five headless soldiers that can appear or disappear at will, the Mausoleum Soldier Ashes is a late-game spirit summon in Elden Ring. Followers of the soulless demigods, these soldiers are committed to protecting their masters at all costs.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Mausoleum Soldiers Ashes in Elden Ring and how you can use them to defeat your enemies easily.

Mausoleum Soldier Ashes Location in Elden Ring

Mausoleum Soldier Ashes can be found at the base of a dead tree in the Deeproot Depths area.

To reach the Deeproot Depths, you can either follow Fia’s Questline or simply go through the Siofra Aqueduct. In both cases, you must defeat a duo of Gargoyle Bosses and use the coffin to reach the Deeproot Depths.

Progress through the area until you reach the Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace. From the grace, go left and drop down near the mausoleum.

Now, go straight beneath the tree roots and hug the left wall. Follow the ledge to the right until you come across an item beneath a dead tree. Interact with it to obtain the Mausoleum Soldier ashes in Elden Ring.

Mausoleum Soldier Ashes Stats and Uses

Mausoleum Soldier ashes require 75 FP to summon. However, to summon any spirit ash, you must have the Spirit Summoning Bell.

To acquire the summoning bell, go through Limgrave until Melina offers you the spectral steed, Torrent. Rest at any grace and forward the time to the night.

Return to the Church of Elleh and talk to Ranni. Accept that you are riding Torrent, and she will give you the Spirit Summoning Bell. Wait for the Rebirth Monument icon to appear on the left of your screen, and then you can summon the five headless Mausoleum Knights to your aid.

This spirit summons can be upgraded with the help of Ghost Gloveworts.