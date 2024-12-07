How To Get The Knight’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

A greatsword for the Knights of Demigods, Knight’s Greatsword is a Strength/Dexterity weapon in the Elden Ring. Despite being an early-game and easy to obtain weapon, it is one of the best Greatswords the game has to offer.

In this guide, we will teach you how to farm the Knight’s Greatsword and how you can craft an amazing Strength build around it.

Knight’s Greatsword Location

Knight’s Greatsword can only be obtained as a drop from the Knight-type enemies in the Elden Ring. It has a 4% Drop rate for 100 points in Discovery stat, which you can increase by investing in Arcane stat.

You can farm the following enemies to obtain this Greatsword.

Godrick’s Knights roaming Limgrave and Stormveil Castle.

Cuckoo Knights in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Mausoleum Knights on Bellum Highway and Black Knife Catacombs.

Leyndell Knights on Altus Plateau and Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Rest at any Site of Grace and keep farming these enemies to obtain the Knight’s Greatsword. You can also use Silver Pickled Fowl Foot to massively increase your Discovery for a limited time.

Knight’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Knight’s Greatsword requires 16 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both stats.

This greatsword can be infused with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like grease. You can also apply magic to it.

Knight’s Greatsword can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones and it deals 345 Physical Damage at its highest level.

It weighs 10 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Knight’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, our primary focus will be on Strength

Vigor : 60

: 60 Strength: 80

Upgrade the Knight’s Greatsword with heavy affinity and apply Giant Hunt Ash of War.

For talismans, use the following.

Shard of Alexander

Claw Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Erdtree Favor +2

Gelmir Knight’s armor set for improved defense and fast roll.