How To Get The Knight’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

Become a knight of the demi-gods by wielding the Knight's Greatsword in Elden Ring.

By Usman Zafar

A greatsword for the Knights of Demigods, Knight’s Greatsword is a Strength/Dexterity weapon in the Elden Ring. Despite being an early-game and easy to obtain weapon, it is one of the best Greatswords the game has to offer.

In this guide, we will teach you how to farm the Knight’s Greatsword and how you can craft an amazing Strength build around it.

Knight’s Greatsword Location

Knight Greatsword location

Knight’s Greatsword can only be obtained as a drop from the Knight-type enemies in the Elden Ring. It has a 4% Drop rate for 100 points in Discovery stat, which you can increase by investing in Arcane stat. 

You can farm the following enemies to obtain this Greatsword.

Royal Knights

Rest at any Site of Grace and keep farming these enemies to obtain the Knight’s Greatsword. You can also use Silver Pickled Fowl Foot to massively increase your Discovery for a limited time.

Knight’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Knight’s Greatsword requires 16 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with both stats.

Knight's Greatsword stats

This greatsword can be infused with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like grease. You can also apply magic to it.

Knight’s Greatsword can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones and it deals 345 Physical Damage at its highest level.

It weighs 10 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Knight’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, our primary focus will be on Strength

  • Vigor: 60
  • Strength: 80

Upgrade the Knight’s Greatsword with heavy affinity and apply Giant Hunt Ash of War.

For talismans, use the following.

Gelmir Knight’s armor set for improved defense and fast roll.

