How To Get The Kaiden Sellsword Ashes In Elden Ring

Spirit of a horse-riding mercenary, the Kaiden Sellsword is a spirit summon in Elden Ring. This spirit can punish enemies with its large sword and can brace incoming attacks with ease.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Kaiden Sellsword ashes and how you can use them effectively against your enemies.

Kaiden Sellsword Ashes Location

Kaiden Sellsword Ashes can be obtained by finding and killing the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss inside the Cliffbottom Catacombs.

Cliffbottom Catacombs can be found in the eastern area of the Liurnia of the Lakes. You can reach there by going downhill from the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

You can find this grace once you leave the Stormveil Castle by defeating Godrick, the Grafted. This catacomb can also be found by going east from the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace, found in the middle of Liurnia of the Lakes.

Once you reach the Cliffbottom Catacombs, make your way to the end to find the Erdtree Burial Watchdog mini-boss. This enemy uses its massive sword for slam and spin attacks.

Look out for the fire attacks as the boss goes down to half-health. Once the Erdtree Buria Watchdog is defeated, it will drop the Kaiden Sellsword Ashes in Elden Ring.

Kaiden Sellsword Ashes Stats and Uses

Kaiden sellsword Ashes require 88 FP to summon. However, you can’t summon it without acquiring the Spirit Summoning Bell first.

To acquire this bell, progress through the main story until you acquire the spectral steed, Torrent. Return to the Church of Elleh at night and talk to Ranni; she will give you the summoning bell.

Once you see a grave icon on the left of your screen, you can summon the Kaiden Sellsword ashes to help you. This summon can be upgraded with the help of Grave Gloveworts.