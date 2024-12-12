How To Get The Carian Knight’s Shield In Elden Ring

The Carian Knight’s Shield is a teardrop-shaped shield that provides extraordinary defense against Magic and Holy attacks in the Elden Ring. Carian Knights carried these shields to face the golden order.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Carian Knight’s Shield and why it is one of the best options to protect yourself against magic attacks.

Carian Knight’s Shield Location

Carian Knight’s Shield is a guaranteed drop from Moongrum, the Carian Knight in Elden Ring. Moongrum is an NPC who can be found before the lift leading to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, the residence of Rennala.

Start from the Debate Parlor Site of Grace, where you first fought the Red Wolf of Radagon. Go outside and turn right. Jump on the archways connecting to the bridge.

Climb the bridge upwards while avoiding the massive stone boulders. Once you reach inside, go straight to the next room to find Moongrum. He becomes hostile at the player’s sight.

This is one of the most difficult encounters in Elden Ring. Moongrum uses Carian sorceries and counter players’ attacks for riposte. The best way to defeat him is by using the Jump Slam (Jump +Charged Attack).

Once killed, Moongrum drops the Carian Knight’s Shield in Elden Ring.

Carian Knight’s Shield Stats and Requirements

Carian Knight’s Shield requires 10 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence. It has D scaling with Str and Int.

This shield can be infused with compatible Ash of War like Parry and consumables like Grease. You can also apply magic to it.

Carian Knight’s Shield can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. This shield has the following defensive stats.

Guard Type Value Physical 100 Magic 71 Fire 28 Light 19 Holy 54 Boost 52

Carian Knight’s Shield is superior to Brass Shield when it comes to Magic defense. However, the Brass shield consumes less stamina when blocking attacks. However, this shield pales in comparison to the Silver Mirrorshield due to its superior magic defense.