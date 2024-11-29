How To Get The Blue-Feathered Branchsword In Elden Ring

A talisman used in death rituals, the Blue-Feathered Branchsword raises its wearer’s defense when they are close to death. A special talisman with seven sword edges carved on its sides, it is dropped by a special boss who revels in death.

In this guide, we will help you locate Blue-Feathered Branchsword and how you can use it properly for your kamikaze build in Elden Ring.

Blue-Feathered Branchsword Location

Blue-Feathered Branchsword can only be obtained by defeating an optional boss in the game called Deathbird. There are lots of deathbirds in Elden Ring, and this particular one can be found in Limgrave.

Go to the Stormhill Shack, where you first met Roderika. This path can’t be missed as it is a part of the main quest. Instead of going to Stormveil Castle up north, go east until you come across some broken structures.

Make sure that you go to this place only at night as Deathbird won’t appear during the daytime. It is a formidable boss for the beginners. Don’t try to tank its beak attack, as it will instantly drain your stamina, leaving you vulnerable.

Make sure to avoid the magic attacks, as they can instantly kill you if you have lower HP. Once you defeat the Deathbird of Stormhill, it will drop the Blue-Feathered Branchsword.

Blue-Feathered Branchsword Stats and Uses

Blue-Feathered Branchsword talisman reduces the damage taken by 50% when your HP falls below 20%. This is an ideal talisman for the players who use Kamikaze build.

Blue-Feathered Branchsword pairs extremely well with Red-Feathered Branchsword, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, White Mask, and Seppuku skill. Once you perform Seppuku to induce Blood Loss and decrease your health below 20%, you gain a massive boost in your attack power by up to 70% and defense by up to 50%.

While this method will definitely put you up against the wall, you can easily kill your enemies in both PvP and PvE.