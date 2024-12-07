How To Get The Blade Of Calling In Elden Ring

A dagger given to a kindling maiden to obtain the destined death, Blade of Calling is a Faith-based dagger in the Elden Ring. This blade shares its ancestry with the Black Knife and is used by Melina to finally put the golden order to rest.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Blade of Calling in Elden Ring and how to craft a Faith build around it.

Blade of Calling Location

Blade of Calling can be obtained from a secret chamber on your way to the Forbidden Lands. You can only open the path to the Forbidden Lands once you defeat Morgott, The Omen King, at the end of Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Once you reach the Forgotten Lands Site of Grace, go back and use the elevator once more to get back to Leyndell. Face the wall to the southeast and jump on the platform that appears halfway through the journey.

Go through the corridor and enter the room at its end. Interact with the glowing object on the table to collect the Blade of Calling in the Elden Ring.

Blade of Calling Stats and Requirements

Blade of Calling requires 15 Faith, 13 Dexterity, and 6 Strength to wield. It has C scaling with Fai and D scaling with both Dex and Str.

The unique skill for this weapon is the Blade of Gold, which allows you to release a golden wave of energy towards the enemies. As a unique weapon, it can’t be imbued with any Ashes of War or consumables like Grease. You can’t apply magic to it, either.

Blade of Calling can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones, and at its highest level (+10), it deals 173 Physical and 105 Holy damage to the enemies.

This weapon weighs only 1.5 and can be sold for 1000 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Blade of Calling Best Build

As this is a Faith and Dexterity-centric build, distribute your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 55

: 55 Dexterity : 55

: 55 Faith: 60

Dual-wield Blade of Calling with both blades upgraded to +10. For the armor

Commoner’s Headband

Traveler’s Clothes

Traveler’s Manchettes

Traveler’s Boots

Use the following talismans.

Shard of Alexander

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Millicent’s Prosthesis

Green Turtle Talisman

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear

Opaline Hardtear

Equal spread between HP and FP flasks. With this Blade of Calling build in the Elden Ring, you will be able to annihilate your enemies in both PvP and PvE.