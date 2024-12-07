How To Get The Black-Key Bolts In Elden Ring

A tool for the assassins, the Black-key Bolts in Elden Ring are crafted for the Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow. These bolts are used to inflict Scarlet Rot upon enemies.

In this guide, we will help you collect Black-Key Bolts and how you can utilize them to put misery upon your enemies in the Elden Ring.

Black-Key Bolts Location in Elden Ring

Black-Key Bolts are limited in number. There is a total of 90 bolts that you can find in one playthrough, making them a rare item in the game.

You can loot 20x Black-Key Bolts from the Roundtable Hold alongside the Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow. However, you need to use a Stonesword Key to open the door containing these bolts.

Progress through Tanith’s questline in Volcano Manor until you reach Rileigh the Idle. Killing him will net you 20 more bolts.

10x Black-Key Bolts can be obtained from the Lake of Rot. Go southwest from the Shoreside Site of Grace to loot these bolts from a corpse.

FYI You can’t purchase these bolts from any merchant in the game.

20x can be obtained from Caelid. Go southwest from the Church of the Plague to obtain the Black-Key Bolts in Elden Ring.

You can also find 20 more bolts from the Fortified Manor inside Leyndell, the Royal capital on the Altus Plateau. You can either go through Ruin-Strewn Precipice or activate the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach the Altus Plateau.

Black-Key Bolts Stats and Uses

Black-Key Bolts deal pierce damage and cause Scarlet Rot build-up (60). They can be used with any crossbow in the game, but the recommended one is Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow.

However, due to their finite number, these bolts are not recommended for use anytime you want. Make sure to save them for enemies that are susceptible to Scarlet Rot. You can also use Rotbone Arrows for the same purpose, and they can be crafted infinitely.