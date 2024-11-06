How To Get Rotbone Arrow In Elden Ring

Rotbone Arrow in Elden Ring is a craftable arrow that inflicts rot build-up upon enemies. These arrows are a godsend for the archer builds in the game.

In this guide, we will teach you how to craft Rotbone Arrows or where you can find them in Elden Ring.

Rotbone Arrow Location

Rotbone Arrow can’t be purchased from any merchant in the game. The only way to obtain this arrow is by crafting it.

However, the recipe for Rotbone Arrow is locked behind a unique cookbook called the Nomadic Warrior Cookbook 15. This cookbook can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant located in the southern region of Caelid.

To find this merchant, travel to the Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank, located south of the big Rot Lake in Caelid. From the site of grace, travel southwest until you come across a road and can see the merchant sitting by the fire.

You can purchase the Nomadic Warrior Cookbook 15 from the merchant for 4000 runes, automatically unlocking the Rotbone Arrows recipe.

You will need the following ingredients to craft Rotbone Arrow (10x).

Thin Beast Bones (3x)

Aeonian Butterfly (1x)

While you can farm Thin Beast bones indefinitely by killing animals across the map, Aeonian butterflies are limited in supply. You can find 29 Aeonian Butterflies in Caelid, 14 of which can be obtained from the Abandoned Cave.

You can farm Aeonian Butterflies infinitely from the lesser Kindred of Rot enemies in Lake of Rot (late-game area).

Rotbone Arrow Stats

Rotbone Arrow causes Rot Build up (50) with each successive attack. As this arrow can be obtained fairly early in the game, you can use it with any normal bow to have a scarlet rot build early. When compared to the Rotbone Arrow Fletched, it has less accuracy and covers shorter distances while dealing the same amount of damage.