How To Get The Black Flame Ritual In Elden Ring

A superior incantation bestowed upon the apostles by the Gloam-Eyed Queen, Black Flame Ritual summons pillars of black fire in Elden Ring. These pillars not only protect the caster from incoming attacks, but they also deal fire damage to the attackers.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain this missable incantation in the Elden Ring and how you can utilize it to its full potential in the game.

Black Flame Ritual Location

Black Flame Ritual incantation is a boss drop in Elden Ring. It can be obtained by killing the Spiritcaller Snail boss inside the Spiritcaller cave. This cave can be found in the northeastern part of the Mountaintop of the Giants.

The entrance to the cave is directly northwest of the first Church of Marika and southeast of Castle Sol. The cave is filled with snail enemies, which summon various spirits to attack you.

Once you make it to the end of the cave, you will come across Spiritcaller Snake, who summons both Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble consecutively unless you kill the snail.

Once defeated, the Spiritcaller Snail drops the Black Flame Ritual incantation.

Black Flame Ritual Stats and Uses

Black Flame Ritual requires a scared seal and 42 Faith to cast in addition to one spell slot.

This spell costs 30 FP and 39 Stamina per cast. Black Flame Ritual summons pillars of Black Flame around the caster and protects the enemies from landing melee attacks.

The pillars of black flame deal fire and stance damage to the enemies. There is a downside to this spell. It lasts for 4 seconds, and during that time, you can’t move from your place.

Black Flame Ritual can be charged, and upon charging, the radius of the pillars is increased without affecting the time period. It stacks with the Godfrey Icon that increases the damage done by the fire by 15% if you charge the attack.

This spell is especially effective against large bosses like Magma Wyrm that don’t move much. Compared to the Burn, O Flame incantation, the Black Flame Ritual is vastly superior as it not only creates an opening for you but also deals massive damage to big enemies.