How To Get The Black Flame Protection In Elden Ring

A spell that summons the black fire within, the Black Flame Protection increases physical damage negation at the cost of a debuff to the healing in Elden Ring. This spell was bestowed upon the apostles of the Gloam-Eyed Queen to protect them from any external harm.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Black Flame Protection incantation and how you can use it effectively against bosses and invaders.

Black Flame Protection Location

Black Flame Protection is an endgame incantation that can be obtained in two ways.

Once you complete Leyndell, the Royal Capital, by defeating Morgott, the Omen King, proceed to the Consecrated Snowfield through the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Collect both pieces of Haligtree Secret Medallion and return to Sir Gideon Ofnir at the Roundtable Hold. Talk to him and select the following option.

About the Secret Medallion

Upon selecting this option, Sir Gideon Ofnir will give you the Black Flame Protection incantation as a reward.

If you missed the earlier chat with Ofnir and burned the Erdtree after defeating the Fire Giant, return to the Roundtable Hold once you reach the Ashen Capital.

Talk to the Twin Maiden Husks in the room next to Gideon Ofnir’s room, and you can purchase the Black Flame Protection from them for 2500 Runes. So, not all is lost.

Black Flame Protection Stats and Uses

Black Flame Protection requires a sacred seal and 3 Faith to cast. It costs 30 FP and 13 Stamina in addition to one spell slot.

This is a body buff spell that increases your physical damage negation by 35% (15%) for the next 70 seconds. However, it comes with a serious debuff.

It reduces healing by 20%, no matter what method you use. To offset this problem, we recommend using the Crimson Seed talisman to gain full healing from the Flask of Crimson Tears.

Black Flame Protection stacks with Golden Vow, granting you an immense 60% protection against all physical damage.

Regardless of your build, this incantation is a must-have to survive the end-game bosses and Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. For this purpose alone, why don’t you look at our Faith builds so you can use the Black Flame Protection easily.