How To Get The Beast-Repellent Torch In Elden Ring

Beast-Repellent Torch in Elden Ring uses a special oil that produces a specific aroma to pacify the angry beats in the surroundings. Staying true to its name, this torch provides the players enough room to move freely without the fear of getting ambushed.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Beast-Repellent Torch and how you can use it against the beastly creatures of the game effectively.

Beast-Repellent Torch Location

Beast-Repellent Torch in Elden Ring can be purchased for 1200 Runes from the Isolated Merchant in Dragonbarrow.

This region is in northeast Caelid and can be reached by crossing the chasm east of Caelum Ruins with the help of Torrent.

As soon as you enter Dragonbarrow from Caelid, go north until you reach the Isolated Merchant Shack. This place is directly west of the Divine Tower of Caelid.

Talk to the Isolated Merchant in his shack and purchase the Bearst-Repellent Torch from him for 1200 Runes.

How to use the Beast-Repellent Torch

Beast-Repellent Torch in Elden Ring requires 12 Strength and 8 Dexterity to wield. It has C scaling with Str and E scaling with Dex stat.

You can infuse this torch with only one Ash of War: No Skill. It can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones and can’t be imbued with magic or grease.

The best use of the Beast-Repellent Torch is to fend off beasts. Place this torch in any hand, and it will stop certain enemies from attacking you. These enemies include.

Basilisks

Rats

Bats

Wolves

Dogs

Boars

Sheep

Bear

If a beast keeps attacking you despite having this torch, look at their eyes. Beasts with red-colored eyes are not affected by the Beast-Repellent Torch.

If you attack the beast repeatedly, they will ignore the torch and attack you. To make them stop, unequip the torch and then equip it again.

You can also use this torch while on a horse’s back, and it has the same impact on the beasts. It weighs 2.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Beast-Repellent Torch is a must-have item for any build in Elden Ring. It not only allows you to avoid certain ambushes but also gives you room to breathe while traversing the Lands Between.