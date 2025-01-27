How To Get The Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff In Elden Ring

An ancient Leyndell Knight devoted to the ancient dragons, The Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff is a spirit summon in the Elden Ring. Devoted to the golden order, he played a vital role in capturing Godefroy, the Grated, earning the watchdog burial as a result.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff’s ashes and how you can utilize them to defeat the early to mid-game bosses with ease.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Ashes Location

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff’s ashes can be obtained by defeating the Ancient Hero of Zamor inside the Sainted Hero’s Grave.

This dungeon can be found in the western region of the Altus Plateau. Once you reach the Altus Plateau with the help of the Grand Lift of Dectus, travel north to find the entrance to the Sainted Hero’s Grave.

It is to the west of the Altus Tunnel and south of the Minor Erdtree. Once you enter the Sainted Hero’s Grave, progress through the dungeon until you reach the very end to find the mini-boss Ancient Hero of Zamor.

This boss uses ice attacks to inflict freeze status upon players. Beware of the gravity attacks combined with fast sword swings that can drain your HP in an instant. Once defeated, the Ancient Hero of Zamor mini-boss drops the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff’s ashes in the Elden Ring.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff Stats and Requirements

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff can be summoned with 108 FP, and it can be upgraded up to +10 by using the Grave Gloveworts.

You can invest in your Mind stat to increase your FP to match these high requirements. However, Kristoff can only be summoned once you have acquired the Spirit Summoning Bell from Ranni.

To acquire the summoning bell, progress through the game until you acquire the spectral steed, Torrent. Return to the Church of Elleh at night and talk to the lunar princess Ranni.

She will offer you the spirit-summoning bell. Once you have the bell, wait for the grave icon to appear on the left side of the screen. This is your cue to summon your desired spirit ash, and in our case, the Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff.

Kristoff uses a shield to block the incoming attacks and a spear imbued with Lightning to hurt the enemies. When it comes to pure tankiness and damage, Kristoff is better than Lhutel, the headless. However, this summon is only good for the early to mid-game bosses. Beyond that, we only recommend Mimic Tear and Black Knife Tiche.