How To Get Serpent-God’s Curved Sword In Elden Ring

Serpent-God’s Curved Sword is one of the most underrated Strength/Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring. Not only does it deal massive damage with the optimal build, but it also restores your health per kill.

Hidden in a secret area behind one of the worst enemies Elden Ring has to offer, Serpent-God’s Curved Sword is a bit difficult to find. In this guide, we will help you locate this Curved Sword and how to use the same area to easily reach the Altus Plateau.

Serpent-God’s Curved Sword Location

Serpent-God’s Curved Sword can be found from a dead body inside Ruin-Strewn Precipice. To reach this area, start from Ravine Veiled Village in the northernmost part of Liurnia of the Lakes. This village is well hidden at the end of a massive ravine.

FYI You can cross the Ruin-Strewn Precipice to reach the Altus Plateau without activating the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Cross the village to find the entrance into the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. Keep going forward and climb three stairs in the process. You will come across a lot of bats.

As soon as you climb the third ladder, turn around and go right to find the fourth stair. Climb it to reach a higher platform with a large Land Octopus enemy.

This enemy is extremely imposing and has a massive health pool. Use sorceries to kill it from afar. You can also run past it to loot Serpent-God’s Curved Sword from the dead body.

Serpent-God’s Curved Sword Stats and Requirements

As a Strength weapon in nature, Serpent-God’s Curved Sword requires 13 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield properly. It has a D scaling with Strength and E scaling with Dexterity.

This weapon heals you for 2.5% of max health + 25 HP per kill. It stacks with other items like Blasphemous Blade and Rykard’s Great Rune.

Serpent-God’s Curved Sword can be infused with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like grease. You can upgrade it to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones.

This curved sword weighs 4 and deals 276 Physical Damage at +25.

Serpent-God’s Curved Sword Best Build

The best build for Serpent-God’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring is a mix of Strength and Bleed. As this weapon can restore your health, we recommend carrying it with the Blasphemous Blade.

Use Talismans like Lord of Blood’s Exultation and Valkyrie Prosthesis to increase your damage per hit. White Face Mask to increase attack power by 20% when you induce bleeding in your enemies.

Invest heavily in Strength (55), Arcane (45), Vigor (50), and Endurance (45). No shield, as you will recover most health by killing enemies. This build is more than enough to help you breeze through NG+.