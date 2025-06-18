How To Get Milady Light Greatsword In Elden Ring

Milady Light Greatsword is a new addition to Elden Ring with the introduction of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Named after the noble women of the Lands Between due to its refined shape, this Light Greatsword is an amazing weapon to accompany Dexterity builds.

Light Greatswords are a new weapon category in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The weapons in this category are massive yet light to wield. Milady is among the finest of its class. In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Milady Light Greatsword in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft an amazing Dexterity build.

Milady Light Greatsword Location in Elden Ring

Milady Light Greatsword can be looted from a treasure chest on a tower in Castle Ensis. This castle is the second main legacy dungeon in the Shadow of the Erdtree and home to Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

To find this Light Greatsword, start from the Castle Front site of grace. Climb the huge set of stairs in front of you. Once you reach the end, go northwest to find another set of stairs leading upward.

FYI This area is full of dangerous enemies that can easily kill you if you are not adequately prepared.

Follow them to reach the top. Turn left and circle around the building to find some more wooden stairs. Climb these stairs to reach the top of the building. Turn immediately right to see a ladder in front of you, leading to the top of a tower.

Climb the ladder and open the treasure chest to obtain the Milady Light Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Milady Light Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Milady Light Greatsword is a Dexterity-based weapon that requires 12 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield. It has D scaling with Strength and Dexterity stats.

The unique skill for this weapon is Impaling Thrust, which costs 9 FP to use. You can imbue this weapon with a compatible Ash of War. The best skill for this weapon is Wing Stance, which allows you to assume a battle stance followed by three slash attacks in quick succession.

The Milady Light Greatsword in Elden Ring can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. It has a base damage of 116, which can be increased up to 284 once fully upgraded.

You can also apply magic or grease to this weapon in addition to various affinities of your liking. Milady Light Greatsword weighs only 6.5 and can only be obtained once per playthrough. It is also exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Milady Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Milady Light Greatsword with Keen affinity, as this makes scaling with Dexterity even better. As this is an endgame build with character level 180+, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Mind : 20

: 20 Dexterity : 70 (minimum)

: 70 (minimum) Faith: 25

Use a fully upgraded Erdtree Seal to cast the following incantations before a fight.

Equip the following talismans to further increase the damage output of your build.

Milicent’s Prosthesis . Increases Dexterity stat by +5 and also increases the attack power of each successive hit.

. Increases Dexterity stat by +5 and also increases the attack power of each successive hit. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia . Greatly increases the attack power of each successive attack.

. Greatly increases the attack power of each successive attack. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman . Increases the defense against physical attacks.

. Increases the defense against physical attacks. Great Jar’s Arsenal. Vastly raises the equip load.

For this build, we will be using the Wolf Crest Shield to fully negate any physical attack coming our way. Equip the solitude set, which you can obtain by killing the Blackgaol Knight inside the Western Nameless mausoleum.

Mix the following Crystal Tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick

Opaline Hardtear . Increases the defense against all types of attacks.

. Increases the defense against all types of attacks. Thorny Cracked Tear. Makes successive attacks more powerful.

Equip and activate Godrick’s Great Rune to enhance all of your attributes. With this build, you will be able to do immense damage to your enemies with combo attacks and can absorb almost all incoming physical damage with ease.